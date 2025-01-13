Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which celebrates and promotes the best of Leeds and its residents is celebrating a major milestone in its history

Leeds Civic Trust was established in 1965 and promotes the improvements of the city in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage, and amenities.

It is responsible for the historic Blue Plaque scheme which celebrates people, places, events and buildings that have made an important contribution to the city.

2025 marks the Trust’s 60th anniversary and its plans a year-long celebration of events, heritage, and new initiatives.

These include special walking tours, the unveiling of six new blue plaques, and the launch of exciting new initiatives.

Amongst the events planned are :

*A special panel discussion at the Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24th February. The event will provide an opportunity to reflect on the first 200 blue plaques installed by the Trust and to discuss its future ambitions as it looks toward the next 200 plaques. The event is open for anyone to attend and is free but booking is required

* An enhanced walks programme, offering the most extensive series of guided walks the Trust has ever organised in a single season looking at the city’s past, present and future.

* Six new blue plaques and the launch of a Blue Plaques Fund to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the scheme, which has been instrumental in celebrating Leeds’ and raising awareness about the historical and cultural significance of various events, buildings and people.

* The Trust will re-host the popular Promised Land Exhibition at Kirkgate Market in June showcasing a collection of original slides from the Leeds Development Corporation (LDC) showing the city from the late 1980s and early 1990s. The exhibition, which will be self-guided, will allow visitors to experience how the city looked in decades past, with special pop-up events throughout the month.

* An oral histories project, where we will be recording the memories of people who have influenced the work of the trust over the last 60 years. These recollections will be archived online and serve as an invaluable resource for future generations. At the end of the year, these stories will be celebrated at a special 60 th celebration!

* The recently-restored Bear Pit! will be officially opened in the spring with guided tours, pop-up workshops, and community planting activities. Attendees will have the chance to offer their input on what they hope to see as part of the Bear Pit’s future.

* To inspire the next generation the Trust is also launching a new under-30s membership category, making it easier for younger people to get involved with the Trust’s work and contribute to shaping the future of Leeds.

Leeds Civic Trust director, Martin Hamilton, said: “Leeds Civic Trust was established in 1965 and whilst the city has changed over that time, our values have remained the same. We hope that our year of celebrations gives people an opportunity to find out more about our work and get involved.”