Leeds City Varieties Music Hall names auditorium in tribute to Sir Ken Dodd

Leeds’s oldest theatre today announced that its historic auditorium will be renamed the Sir Ken Dodd Auditorium in tribute to the legendary comedian and friend of the venue.

Sir Ken Dodd, a beloved figure known for his appearances on BBC’s The Good Old Days, graced the stage of the Leeds City Varieties Music Hall from 1953 to 1983.

His performances became synonymous with the venue, and he was honoured as the closing act before its refurbishment in 2009, as well as the first performer when it reopened in 2011. Dodd continued to entertain packed houses at The Varieties until his passing in March 2018.

Ken Dodd.

Ian Sime, general manager, who worked closely with Sir Ken and his wife Lady Anne Dodd, reflected on Dodd’s unparalleled talent and professionalism.

"Sir Ken was one of the nation's last and greatest music hall performers, a true master of his craft. Hosting Sir Ken's Happiness Shows was a privilege, and it's only fitting to name our cherished auditorium after him, where he brought joy to countless people, often extending performances well beyond their scheduled times!

"His memory and legacy for inspiring future generations and aspiring entertainers will live long at The Varieties.”

The Varieties will host an official launch event on Thursday, June 6, to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, a new feature documentary film titled The Real Ken Dodd - The Man I Loved will premiere at The Varieties on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Narrated by Miriam Margolyes and featuring interviews with stars such as Sir Ian McKellen, Paul O’Grady, and Jonny Vegas, the documentary delves into Doddy’s private world, revealing the secrets of his comic talent through never-before-seen home videos, stage performances, and extracts from his extensive diary notebooks.

Lady Dodd, patron of The Friends of the City Varieties, said: “Ken’s first ever appearance on television was at Leeds City Varieties on March 11, 1955, in The Good Old Days. Even though his first spot was relatively short and down the bill, the audience laughed before he even spoke a word and he returned many times over the years as a regular and the laughs got bigger every time.”