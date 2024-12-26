Leeds city centre shops you visited for the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

It was the early risers who bagged the bargains.

Hundreds would queue up from the small hours to get to the front of the queue as the sales scramble started on Boxing Day in the city centre and beyond. Huge discounts at The Sony Centre on Vicar Lane, M&S on Briggate and Next on Commercial Street prompted a scramble among bargain hunters all keen to make the most of the huge reductions (including buying Christmas cards a year early). Can you spot yourself among the queues and the clothes racks?

Enjoy these photo memories from Boxing Day sales in Leeds during the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme

1. Boxing Day sales

Enjoy these photo memories from Boxing Day sales in Leeds during the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Shoppers queue to get the best bargains at M&S on Briggate on Boxing Day in December 1995.

2. Boxing Day sales

Shoppers queue to get the best bargains at M&S on Briggate on Boxing Day in December 1995. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

The queue for the Harvey Nichols sales on Boxing Day in December 1996. The first person in the queue was Phil Dixon from who was in search of a Jasper Conran suit.

3. Boxing Day sales

The queue for the Harvey Nichols sales on Boxing Day in December 1996. The first person in the queue was Phil Dixon from who was in search of a Jasper Conran suit. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Asar Khan, a mature student studying at Bradford University, with his young son Zeeshan queued since Christmas Eve afternoon at the Sony Centre to be first in the queue for the Boxing Day sales in December 1997. Manager David Smith was so impressed with their commitment that he gave them the video camera that they had been waiting for.

4. Boxing Day sales

Asar Khan, a mature student studying at Bradford University, with his young son Zeeshan queued since Christmas Eve afternoon at the Sony Centre to be first in the queue for the Boxing Day sales in December 1997. Manager David Smith was so impressed with their commitment that he gave them the video camera that they had been waiting for. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

The queue at the Sony Centre on Vicar Lane on Boxing Day in December 1996.

5. Boxing Day sales

The queue at the Sony Centre on Vicar Lane on Boxing Day in December 1996. | Ross Parry Photo: Ross Parry

Early-morning bargain hunters on Commercial Street in December 1995 are, from left, Joanne Paul, Gail Paul and Jonathan Henry.

6. Boxing Day sales

Early-morning bargain hunters on Commercial Street in December 1995 are, from left, Joanne Paul, Gail Paul and Jonathan Henry. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

