Leeds city centre: Photo gems showcase two decades of life on Albion Street

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

These photos rewind the clock to celebrate two decades of life on Albion Street in Leeds city centre.

The images rewind to the 1930s and 1940s and showcase how this landmark thoroughfare was home to a range of shops including the Co-op, the doyen of city centre stores which aimed to present a brave new shopping face to shoppers across the city and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos chart rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Albion Street in the 1930s and 1940s.

1. Albion Street

Enjoy these photo memories of Albion Street in the 1930s and 1940s.

Albion Street in September 1935. Pictured on the left is Rex Holliday artists supplies. Next junction with St Anns Street with garage and car showroom 'Standard Cars'.

2. Albion Street

Albion Street in September 1935. Pictured on the left is Rex Holliday artists supplies. Next junction with St Anns Street with garage and car showroom 'Standard Cars'.

Albion Street pictured in February 1930. On right, part of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society building. The company HQ was on Albion Street they had two blocks of property one on each side of the road.

3. Albion Street

Albion Street pictured in February 1930. On right, part of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society building. The company HQ was on Albion Street they had two blocks of property one on each side of the road.

Albion Street showing Jowett and Sowry, Swift Bros. debt collectors, tobacconist with sign for Gold Flake, Players and newspaper placard outside. The photo dates back to September 1937.

4. Albion Street

Albion Street showing Jowett and Sowry, Swift Bros. debt collectors, tobacconist with sign for Gold Flake, Players and newspaper placard outside. The photo dates back to September 1937.

Albion Street, looking south to The Headrow and the junction with Woodhouse Lane in September 1935.

5. Albion Street

Albion Street, looking south to The Headrow and the junction with Woodhouse Lane in September 1935.

Albion Street, looking south to Boar Lane across The Headrow, in August 1939. St Ann's Buildings housed Hillman Brothers wireless factors, Leeds Premier Supply Co. clothing club, Miss Lizzie Crosby artist, Loyal Order of Ancient Sheperds Friendly Society.

6. Albion Street

Albion Street, looking south to Boar Lane across The Headrow, in August 1939. St Ann's Buildings housed Hillman Brothers wireless factors, Leeds Premier Supply Co. clothing club, Miss Lizzie Crosby artist, Loyal Order of Ancient Sheperds Friendly Society.

