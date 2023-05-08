Tickets please for this trip down memory lane showcasing memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station.
The station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. It was known by many passengers as the Red Bus Station. It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises was occupied by Buckle's newsagents.
Do you remember Vicar Lane Bus Station? Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
It was known to locals as the Red Bus Station and served mainly routes to the Yorkshire coast and to outlying towns such as Otley and Wetherby. Towards the left of the photo, from circa 1970 to 1973 is the ABC cinema. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
YEP readers have been reminiscing about the station, pictured here in 1978. "Used to catch the bus to Keighley and then a bus to Oxenhope to visit my sister and husband from there," recalled David Hart while Ian Long remembers: "Used it a lot going visiting relatives in Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford." Photo: YPN
The bus station pictured in October 1980. The junction with Lady Lane can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net