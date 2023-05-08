Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre nostalgia: Memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station

Tickets please for this trip down memory lane showcasing memories of Vicar Lane Bus Station.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th May 2023, 11:15 BST

The station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd. It was known by many passengers as the Red Bus Station. It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station. Part of the premises was occupied by Buckle's newsagents. READ MORE: Memories of a Leeds bus station that serves a city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember Vicar Lane Bus Station?

1. Vicar Lane Bus Station

Do you remember Vicar Lane Bus Station? Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It was known to locals as the Red Bus Station and served mainly routes to the Yorkshire coast and to outlying towns such as Otley and Wetherby. Towards the left of the photo, from circa 1970 to 1973 is the ABC cinema.

2. Vicar Lane Bus Station

YEP readers have been reminiscing about the station, pictured here in 1978. "Used to catch the bus to Keighley and then a bus to Oxenhope to visit my sister and husband from there," recalled David Hart while Ian Long remembers: "Used it a lot going visiting relatives in Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford."

3. Vicar Lane Bus Station

The bus station pictured in October 1980. The junction with Lady Lane can be seen on the right.

4. Vicar Lane Bus Station

