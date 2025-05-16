Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s

1. Jumpin Jaks
Acting as a feeder bar for Majestyk this nightspot was aimed at an older crowd. It was decked out in wood and resembled a Texan barn. Remember Duelling Pianos? | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Brannigans
This Vicar Lane nightspot was the place for eating, dancing and cavorting. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Townhouse
"When weekend strikes, be prepared for mayhem. Organised mayhem that is, as there's never any trouble, just a hell of a lot of people. You'll queue to get in, at the bar... but betcha you'll still stick around," read a YEP review. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley
4. Town & Country Club
It was disco fever on a Friday night courtesy of Brutus Gold Love Train at T&C on Cookridge Street. And 80s club night Top Banana was the big draw on a Saturday night. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Ritzy
Upstairs at the Merrion Centre was the place to be back in the day. Geared towards the cheap and cheerful it boasted fruit machines. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Planet Earth
Did you this visit cheap and cheerful nightspot on City Square complete with revolving dance floor, back in the day? Later became Bondi Beach Club. | YPN Photo: YPN