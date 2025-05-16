Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 11:34 BST

Reminisce and remember. Each has a story to tell.

These nightspots are sure to evoke happy memories for a generation of revellers who danced the night away in Leeds city centre and beyond during a decade of music to remember - the 1990s. How many did you visit during a night on the razzle back in the day? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Jumpin Jaks

Acting as a feeder bar for Majestyk this nightspot was aimed at an older crowd. It was decked out in wood and resembled a Texan barn. Remember Duelling Pianos? | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Brannigans

This Vicar Lane nightspot was the place for eating, dancing and cavorting. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Townhouse

"When weekend strikes, be prepared for mayhem. Organised mayhem that is, as there's never any trouble, just a hell of a lot of people. You'll queue to get in, at the bar... but betcha you'll still stick around," read a YEP review. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

4. Town & Country Club

It was disco fever on a Friday night courtesy of Brutus Gold Love Train at T&C on Cookridge Street. And 80s club night Top Banana was the big draw on a Saturday night. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Ritzy

Upstairs at the Merrion Centre was the place to be back in the day. Geared towards the cheap and cheerful it boasted fruit machines. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Planet Earth

Did you this visit cheap and cheerful nightspot on City Square complete with revolving dance floor, back in the day? Later became Bondi Beach Club. | YPN Photo: YPN

