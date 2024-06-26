Memories of the Leeds city centre nightclub which boasted hairdryers in the toilet

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Jun 2024, 15:47 BST

It was the Leeds nightspot aimed at those looking for an "intimate and classy surrounding in which to see and be seen".

Religion in Lower Briggate was THE nightspot back in the day and was even voted Best Newcomer at the 2007 Leeds Bar & Club Awards.

Did you boogie on doiwn here back in the day?

1. Religion bar

Did you boogie on doiwn here back in the day? | Mel Hulme

Did you visit here back in the day?

2. Religion bar

Did you visit here back in the day? | Mel Hulme

The was basins were an illuminated thing of beauty.

3. Religion bar

The was basins were an illuminated thing of beauty. | Mel Hulme

The toilets.

4. Religion Bar

The toilets. | YPN

A cool vide at Religion

5. Religion bar

A cool vide at Religion | Mel Hulme

Religion was on Lower Briggate in the city centre.

6. Religion bar

Religion was on Lower Briggate in the city centre. | Mel Hulme

