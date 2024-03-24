Leeds city centre memories: Photo gems take you down The Headrow in the 1930s

The Headrow was widened in the early 1930s before it became home to one of the largest department stores to be built in the North of England. Lewis's opened in 1932 and would welcome shoppers for decades. This collection of photos showcases the changing face of The Headrow during the decade and showcases the shops and pubs which made it a port of call for generations of people. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails