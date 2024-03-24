Leeds city centre memories: Photo gems take you down The Headrow in the 1930s

The Headrow was widened in the early 1930s before it became home to one of the largest department stores to be built in the North of England. Lewis's opened in 1932 and would welcome shoppers for decades. This collection of photos showcases the changing face of The Headrow during the decade and showcases the shops and pubs which made it a port of call for generations of people. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
The Headrow at the junction with New Briggate, showing Lewis's department store on the left, possibly at the time of its opening on September 17, 1932 as the streets are lined with people and flags decorate the top of the store. On the right is the Paramount Cinema, later The Odeon, with films starring Claudette Colbert and Miriam Hopkins the main attraction. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking across junction with New Briggate, Odeon Cinema on right in July 1934. Lewis's store, then one of the largest to be built in the North of England. Work began in 1930, it was opened in September 1932 but was not completed until 1939, when three more floors had been added. On front of store is an appeal for funds for Leeds General Infirmary. Leeds Town Hall can be seen on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking from end of Woodhouse Lane towards the Headrow, on the right side of centre is the end of the new Permanent House block of buildings (white). Building work is in progress, on the right, workmen, tools and building materials can be seen. Pictured in September 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Construction of pavements at bottom of The Headrow in September 1931. In the background can be seen Scarr's Ltd. warehouse. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
September 1937 and left is Lewis's store. Then number 51 the Horse and Trumpet public house. Number 53 is the Leeds optical centre with bespectacled man in doorway. Leeds City Varieties lying between the two. Reputedly the oldest surviving theatre in Britain. Its roots can be traced back to the singing room of the White Swan coaching inn. It was named the City Varieties in 1894. From 1953 it was the home of producer Barney Colehans' 'Good Old Days' television programme. In 1987, the theatre was bought by Leeds City Council. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
building under construction, surrounded by scaffolding. The pavement and road are unmade. In the background can be seen Scarr's warehouse at the bottom of The Headrow, near St. Peter's Street. Pictured in September 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
