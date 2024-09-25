The Co-op's Albion Street store in the city centre will be fondly remembered by a generation of shoppers. It boasted three floors of retail delights and enjoyed a £300,000 refurbishment during the 1980s. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the wide range of top quality merchandise on offer to bargain-hunters back in the day and all under one roof. READ MORE: 28 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Leeds city centre in the 1980s: Memories of the Co-op on Albion Street
It was the doyen of Leeds stores which aimed to present a brave new shopping face to shoppers across the city and beyond.
