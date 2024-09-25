Leeds city centre in the 1980s: Memories of the Co-op on Albion Street

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 08:04 BST

It was the doyen of Leeds stores which aimed to present a brave new shopping face to shoppers across the city and beyond.

The Co-op's Albion Street store in the city centre will be fondly remembered by a generation of shoppers. It boasted three floors of retail delights and enjoyed a £300,000 refurbishment during the 1980s. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the wide range of top quality merchandise on offer to bargain-hunters back in the day and all under one roof. READ MORE: 28 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The delicatessen section of the Gourmet Pantry area, pictured in April 1983.

1. Leeds Co-op Albion Street store

The delicatessen section of the Gourmet Pantry area, pictured in April 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The climax to a dramatic 'East Side Story' was the Albion Street store - picured in June 1973 - which was ready to face the challenge of the 1970s and the 1980s.

2. Leeds Co-op Albion Street store

The climax to a dramatic 'East Side Story' was the Albion Street store - picured in June 1973 - which was ready to face the challenge of the 1970s and the 1980s. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Co-op stores throughout the country always carried a large selection of foodstuffs - and the Alnion Street store - pictured in June 1973 - was no exception.

3. Leeds Co-op Albion Street store

Co-op stores throughout the country always carried a large selection of foodstuffs - and the Alnion Street store - pictured in June 1973 - was no exception. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Do you remember the Co-op's Camera Centre, pictured here in September 1981?

4. Leeds Co-op Albion Street store

Do you remember the Co-op's Camera Centre, pictured here in September 1981? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Cook Shop - which specialised in glassware, china, cutlery and cooking equipment.

5. Leeds Co-op Albion Street store

The Cook Shop - which specialised in glassware, china, cutlery and cooking equipment. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
This is store's the Gourmet Pantry area, pictured in April 1983.

6. Leeds Co-op Albion Street store

This is store's the Gourmet Pantry area, pictured in April 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds