Leeds city centre: 31 of the finest photos take you back to 2004

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos take you back 20 years, yes 20 years, to showcase life around Leeds city centre in the mid-2000s.

They turn back the clock to 2004 and feature a range of memories from a 12 months which brought its fair share of change and challenges. Work started on what would become the city’s tallest building while a new way to pay was being ushered in for a generation of shoppers. It was also a year marked with a range of celebrity visits to the city centre, fundraising and launches. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, chart the year in photos. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember the Safeway store in the city centre? Pictured in March 2004.

1. Leeds city centre in 2004

Do you remember the Safeway store in the city centre? Pictured in March 2004. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Inside West Row salon in September 2004.

2. Leeds city centre in 2004

Inside West Row salon in September 2004. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Taxi drivers caused traffic chaos after staging a go-slow protest around the loop road in February 2004.

3. Leeds city centre in 2004

Taxi drivers caused traffic chaos after staging a go-slow protest around the loop road in February 2004. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Were you a regular here back in the day? The Courtyard pictured in February 2004.

4. Leeds city centre in 2004

Were you a regular here back in the day? The Courtyard pictured in February 2004. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The North Bar pictured in November 2004.

5. Leeds city centre in 2004

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The North Bar pictured in November 2004. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Did you pop in here for a stamp on a lunchtime? The Post Office on City Square pictured in March 2004.

6. Leeds city centre in 2004

Did you pop in here for a stamp on a lunchtime? The Post Office on City Square pictured in March 2004. | YPNPhoto: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.