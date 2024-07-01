They turn back the clock to 2004 and feature a range of memories from a 12 months which brought its fair share of change and challenges. Work started on what would become the city’s tallest building while a new way to pay was being ushered in for a generation of shoppers. It was also a year marked with a range of celebrity visits to the city centre, fundraising and launches. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, chart the year in photos. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia