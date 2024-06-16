1 . Leeds city centre in 1966

Looking south-west along Eastgate towards the Eastgate roundabout on the left, with the continuation of Eastgate into the city centre leading off the right between the two identical-ended buildings. The Yorkshire Hussar public house is the left-hand of these two buildings, with Millgarth police station to the left of this. Lower down on the far left is the edge of Quarry Hill Flats. Pictured in November 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net