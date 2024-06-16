1. Leeds city centre in 1966
Looking south-west along Eastgate towards the Eastgate roundabout on the left, with the continuation of Eastgate into the city centre leading off the right between the two identical-ended buildings. The Yorkshire Hussar public house is the left-hand of these two buildings, with Millgarth police station to the left of this. Lower down on the far left is the edge of Quarry Hill Flats. Pictured in November 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1966
England fans watch the World Cup. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre in 1966
Harewood Barracks on Woodhouse Lane in the process of demolition in November 1966. This is the rear of the building, which had been a military establishment since 1909-10, the headquarters of the Army Service Corps (Territorials) and the 1st West Riding (Leeds) Volunteers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1966
Infirmary Street showing Post Office House, home to Lombard Banking Ltd. and Northern Rock Building Society, among others. Pictured in August 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre in 1966
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Joshua S. Walsh, meets a group of French and English boys outside the Civic Hall in August 1966, one of the many events he attended during his Mayoral year of 1966-67. The Brotherton wing of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1966
The newly-built Merrion Hotel and Merrion Centre as seen from Wade Lane in November 1266. The Merrion Hotel opened on January 12, 1966. | YPN Photo: YPN
