Leeds city centre: 29 of the best photos take you back to 1966

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These thought-provoking photos chart a year to remember in the life of Leeds city centre.

1966 was the year Leeds and beyond enjoyed a bout of football fever as England triumphed against Germany at Wembley to win the World Cup. These photos chart the 12 months in the life of the city centre and bring into focus landmarks, news events, new openings, pubs, hotels and shops. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Looking south-west along Eastgate towards the Eastgate roundabout on the left, with the continuation of Eastgate into the city centre leading off the right between the two identical-ended buildings. The Yorkshire Hussar public house is the left-hand of these two buildings, with Millgarth police station to the left of this. Lower down on the far left is the edge of Quarry Hill Flats. Pictured in November 1966.

1. Leeds city centre in 1966

Looking south-west along Eastgate towards the Eastgate roundabout on the left, with the continuation of Eastgate into the city centre leading off the right between the two identical-ended buildings. The Yorkshire Hussar public house is the left-hand of these two buildings, with Millgarth police station to the left of this. Lower down on the far left is the edge of Quarry Hill Flats. Pictured in November 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
England fans watch the World Cup.

2. Leeds city centre in 1966

England fans watch the World Cup. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Harewood Barracks on Woodhouse Lane in the process of demolition in November 1966. This is the rear of the building, which had been a military establishment since 1909-10, the headquarters of the Army Service Corps (Territorials) and the 1st West Riding (Leeds) Volunteers.

3. Leeds city centre in 1966

Harewood Barracks on Woodhouse Lane in the process of demolition in November 1966. This is the rear of the building, which had been a military establishment since 1909-10, the headquarters of the Army Service Corps (Territorials) and the 1st West Riding (Leeds) Volunteers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Infirmary Street showing Post Office House, home to Lombard Banking Ltd. and Northern Rock Building Society, among others. Pictured in August 1966.

4. Leeds city centre in 1966

Infirmary Street showing Post Office House, home to Lombard Banking Ltd. and Northern Rock Building Society, among others. Pictured in August 1966. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Joshua S. Walsh, meets a group of French and English boys outside the Civic Hall in August 1966, one of the many events he attended during his Mayoral year of 1966-67. The Brotherton wing of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background.

5. Leeds city centre in 1966

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Joshua S. Walsh, meets a group of French and English boys outside the Civic Hall in August 1966, one of the many events he attended during his Mayoral year of 1966-67. The Brotherton wing of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The newly-built Merrion Hotel and Merrion Centre as seen from Wade Lane in November 1266. The Merrion Hotel opened on January 12, 1966.

6. Leeds city centre in 1966

The newly-built Merrion Hotel and Merrion Centre as seen from Wade Lane in November 1266. The Merrion Hotel opened on January 12, 1966. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.