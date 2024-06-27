12 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1963

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful memories chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the early 1960s.

1963 proved to be a 12 months to remember thanks to a performance from The Beatles, the reopening of Leeds Central Bus Station and a high wire press stunt for Billy Smart’s circus. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1967 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds Central Bus Station on its reopening in September 1963 by the Lord Mayor, Alderman E. J. Wooler. £66,000 had been spent on its rebuilding. Buses can be seen at the stands and traffic can be seen moving on St. Peter's Street. St. Peter's Church is in the background.

1. Leeds city centre in 1963

Leeds Central Bus Station on its reopening in September 1963 by the Lord Mayor, Alderman E. J. Wooler. £66,000 had been spent on its rebuilding. Buses can be seen at the stands and traffic can be seen moving on St. Peter's Street. St. Peter's Church is in the background. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Dutch trapeze artist, Ria Roeber, can be seen swinging from a crane 100ft above Wade Lane, which runs from left to right along the bottom. This was a publicity stunt for Billy Smarts Circus. Pictured in December 1963.

2. Leeds city centre in 1963

Dutch trapeze artist, Ria Roeber, can be seen swinging from a crane 100ft above Wade Lane, which runs from left to right along the bottom. This was a publicity stunt for Billy Smarts Circus. Pictured in December 1963. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Two models on the catwalk at the Metropole Hotel in a fashion show staged for school girls. The sign above the catwalk states 'Hey and Flockton's Teenage Fashion Show' Pictured in May 1963.

3. Leeds city centre in 1963

Two models on the catwalk at the Metropole Hotel in a fashion show staged for school girls. The sign above the catwalk states 'Hey and Flockton's Teenage Fashion Show' Pictured in May 1963. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Actress Susannah York, actress photographed at the Grand Theatre in Nivember 1963. She was appearing in a new play 'Wings of the Dove', adapted from Henry James's novel. The production later moved to the West End.

4. Leeds city centre in 1963

Actress Susannah York, actress photographed at the Grand Theatre in Nivember 1963. She was appearing in a new play 'Wings of the Dove', adapted from Henry James's novel. The production later moved to the West End. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Retirement of a secretary who had worked for Dunlop and Ranken Limited for 43 years. The steel stockists and constructional engineering firm was founded by John Dunlop in 1911. The had a head office on the Headrow and works at the sidings of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway at Farnley and Wortley

5. Leeds city centre in 1963

Retirement of a secretary who had worked for Dunlop and Ranken Limited for 43 years. The steel stockists and constructional engineering firm was founded by John Dunlop in 1911. The had a head office on the Headrow and works at the sidings of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway at Farnley and Wortley | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Beatlemania in Leeds. This photo shows fans in the audience at the Odeon in November 9163. This was the band's third visit to the city.

6. Leeds city centre in 1963

Beatlemania in Leeds. This photo shows fans in the audience at the Odeon in November 9163. This was the band's third visit to the city. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.