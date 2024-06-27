12 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1963

1. Leeds city centre in 1963
Leeds Central Bus Station on its reopening in September 1963 by the Lord Mayor, Alderman E. J. Wooler. £66,000 had been spent on its rebuilding. Buses can be seen at the stands and traffic can be seen moving on St. Peter's Street. St. Peter's Church is in the background. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Leeds city centre in 1963
Dutch trapeze artist, Ria Roeber, can be seen swinging from a crane 100ft above Wade Lane, which runs from left to right along the bottom. This was a publicity stunt for Billy Smarts Circus. Pictured in December 1963. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1963
Two models on the catwalk at the Metropole Hotel in a fashion show staged for school girls. The sign above the catwalk states 'Hey and Flockton's Teenage Fashion Show' Pictured in May 1963. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Leeds city centre in 1963
Actress Susannah York, actress photographed at the Grand Theatre in Nivember 1963. She was appearing in a new play 'Wings of the Dove', adapted from Henry James's novel. The production later moved to the West End. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Leeds city centre in 1963
Retirement of a secretary who had worked for Dunlop and Ranken Limited for 43 years. The steel stockists and constructional engineering firm was founded by John Dunlop in 1911. The had a head office on the Headrow and works at the sidings of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway at Farnley and Wortley | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1963
Beatlemania in Leeds. This photo shows fans in the audience at the Odeon in November 9163. This was the band's third visit to the city. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.