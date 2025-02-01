12 of the best colour photos celebrate life in Leeds city centre during the 1970s

2 . Leeds city centre

King Street looking towards East Parade in April 1979. The Hotel Metropole is in the foreground right. It stands on the site of the Fourth White Cloth Hall and opened on 28th June 1899. The Metropole was designed by architects Chorley and Connon in brick and terracotta. Quebec House on Quebec Street is the terracotta building in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net