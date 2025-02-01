12 of the best colour photos celebrate life in Leeds city centre during the 1970s

1. Leeds city centre
Looking south along Vicar Lane showing shops on the west side in January 1976. On the right is Cashdisia, ladies, mens and childrens wear, then after the junction with Queen Victoria Street are Peter Eastwood menswear, Wigfalls TV and electrical, Halfords cycle and car accessories and John Collier tailor. Next is the junction with King Edward Street then the Famous Army Stores. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
King Street looking towards East Parade in April 1979. The Hotel Metropole is in the foreground right. It stands on the site of the Fourth White Cloth Hall and opened on 28th June 1899. The Metropole was designed by architects Chorley and Connon in brick and terracotta. Quebec House on Quebec Street is the terracotta building in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Quebec Street showing the junction with Toronto Street, right. Quebec Street opened in 1872 and was named in memory of General Wolfe who captured Quebec in Canada in 1759 but was killed in the Battle Plains of Abraham. The photograph dates from April 1979 when office space was being advertised with a large "All Enquiries" sign. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
A window display of ladies fashions on sale at Kendall's in Trinity Street Arcade in March 1979. Four mannequins, lit by spotlighting and reflected in mirrored glass, are dressed in styles of the late 1970s. Trinity Street Arcade ran from Trinity Street to Bank Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The grade II listed Time Ball Buildings at Numbers 24, 25 and 26 Briggate. They date from the early nineteenth century but much of the elaborate facade was added from 1872 when John Dyson, watchmaker, became established here. Pictured in November 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
The West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive's Transport Information Office on the corner of Kirkgate and New Market Street, a round brick building infront of the Trustee Savings Bank. Pictured in December 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
