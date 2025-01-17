Independent Leeds city centre bars and restaurants you may remember from the early 2000s

Published 17th Jan 2025

They are the independent bars and restaurants which forged a reputation as the place to be seen during the early 2000s.

The early 2000s featured a raft of new bar and restaurant openings in the city centre catering for the trendy, hip, hop, and happening brigade all determined to enjoy a night on the tiles. These nightspots offered good food and drinks to cater for all tastes and budgets in relaxed and chilled out surroundings. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the best of the best on offer to city folk keen to rest and play after a hard week at work. Some venues thrived while others struggled and fell by the wayside. How many do you remember? READ MORE: 14 Leeds city centre landmark shops and department stores we have loved and lost LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember Cosmopolitan on Lower Briggate? Pictured in June 2009.

1. Cosmopolitan

Do you remember Cosmopolitan on Lower Briggate? Pictured in June 2009. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Ha! Ha! Bar and canteen at Millennium Square? Pictured in July 2001.

2. Ha! Ha! Bar and canteen

Do you remember Ha! Ha! Bar and canteen at Millennium Square? Pictured in July 2001. | YPN Photo: YPN

October 2006 and pictured is Aire Bar at The Calls.

3. Aire Bar

October 2006 and pictured is Aire Bar at The Calls. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Do you remember Coco cafe bar? Pictured in June 2006.

4. Coco

Do you remember Coco cafe bar? Pictured in June 2006. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Do you remember Plush on York Place? Pictured in March 2005.

5. Plush

Do you remember Plush on York Place? Pictured in March 2005. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

Remember The Wardrobe? Pictured in July 2005.

6. The Wardrobe

Remember The Wardrobe? Pictured in July 2005. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

