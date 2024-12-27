14 Leeds city centre landmark shops and department stores we have loved and lost

They were once the titans of shopping in Leeds city centre back in the day.

They were once the titans of shopping in Leeds city centre back in the day.

Your city has boasted its fair share of retail royalty down the decades thanks to a range of department stores which catered for bargain hunters and shopaholics. These photo memories showcase those stores who welcomed generations of shoppers before finally closing there doors for good.

1. BHS

2. Topshop

3. Schofields

4. Virgin Megastore

5. C&A

6. Readmans

