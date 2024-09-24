They turn back the clock to 1927, a year in which the benefits of therapeutic sunbathing or 'sun cure' were being highlighted to help with a range of ailments including ricketts, tuberculosis, cholera, viral pneumonia, bronchial asthma and gout. The photo shows a young boy demonstrating the benefits at Alpine Sun Baths at the City Baths on Cookridge Street. He is wearing regulation Leeds City Baths bathing trunks and protective eye goggles. These goggles are also worn by the Lord and Lady Mayoress, Alderman Hugh Lupton and his wife. Ella to protect their eyes from the reflective rays of the two enormous sun lamps. The photo is one of 15 focusing on a year in the life of your city centre and its residents. The images are published courtesy of The Thoresby Society and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia