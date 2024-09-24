They turn back the clock to 1927, a year in which the benefits of therapeutic sunbathing or 'sun cure' were being highlighted to help with a range of ailments including ricketts, tuberculosis, cholera, viral pneumonia, bronchial asthma and gout. The photo shows a young boy demonstrating the benefits at Alpine Sun Baths at the City Baths on Cookridge Street. He is wearing regulation Leeds City Baths bathing trunks and protective eye goggles. These goggles are also worn by the Lord and Lady Mayoress, Alderman Hugh Lupton and his wife. Ella to protect their eyes from the reflective rays of the two enormous sun lamps. The photo is one of 15 focusing on a year in the life of your city centre and its residents. The images are published courtesy of The Thoresby Society and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
A young boy demonstrates the benefit of the Alpine Sun Baths at the City Baths on Cookridge Street in July 1927. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
The Lady Mayoress, Ella Lupton and the Lord Mayor, Alderman Hugh Lupton in the midst of Leeds School Children enjoying a Civic Party in 1927. Professional entertainment has been organised to amuse the vast hoards of school children present, and several of the entertainers can be seenin costume in the audience, including a comical dog in the foreground | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Woodhopuse Lane in September 1927. On the left, no.15, the premises of Percy Charles Holmes, newsagent. the front wall of the shop has posters advertising 'Nestle's Milk, Morecambe holidays, evening classes teaching Gregg shorthand system'. The window and doorway are festooned with papers, magazines and goods. View down Wormald Row can be seen, the no.17 is 'The City' public house, with electric sign. The landlord was Harold Buck. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A photograph taken at the Degree Ceremony at Leeds University in September 1927. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
A photo taken at the Chamber of Commerce Dinner in February 1927. On the left is the Hon Rupert Evelyn Beckett of The Stone House, Shadwell Lane. From 1920 until 1950 he was the chairman of the Yorkshire Conservative Newspaper Co. which was set up in 1886. Beside him is the Lord Mayor, Alderman Hugh Lupton. Next to the Lord Mayor is Joseph Portway, Chairman of the woollen Manufacturers, G.R. Portway and Co. Ltd. | Thoresby Society Photo: Thoresby Society
St Ann Street located between Woodhouse Lane and Cookridge Street. On the right, sign on factory of Booth and Co Ltd, wholesale clothiers, this was number 25. This view is after the demolition of the adjoining property, which had been premises of William Wharam, engineer, number 29. The factory behind the demolition site is on Cross Fountaine Street. Pictured in September 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
