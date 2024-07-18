22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s

These photos turn back the clock to showcase life in Leeds during the last 20s.

They turn on the spotlight on a city evolving and a decade which saw the first council houses were built in Leeds. This gallery features city centre landmarks as well as mem ories from the suburbs including Armley, Moortown, Horsforth, Yeadon and Hunslet. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these fascinating photos of Leeds in the 1920s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Leeds in the 1920s

Enjoy these fascinating photos of Leeds in the 1920s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Albion Street in July 1927. Pictured are R.H. White, opticians. Upper floors occupied by various companies, logos on window for 'Brotherton Topham Estates and Insurance Agent, Rent and Debt collectors', 'Arthur Pinder, Motor Assessor'.

2. Leeds in the 1920s

Albion Street in July 1927. Pictured are R.H. White, opticians. Upper floors occupied by various companies, logos on window for 'Brotherton Topham Estates and Insurance Agent, Rent and Debt collectors', 'Arthur Pinder, Motor Assessor'. Photo: PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Burley Street in October 1928. Shop and house, premises of F and H Tomlin, confectioners. 'Bovril' poster on wall. On the left, row of shops, to the right, junction with St. Andrews Street. Broad cobbled road with tramlines.

3. Leeds in the 1920s

Burley Street in October 1928. Shop and house, premises of F and H Tomlin, confectioners. 'Bovril' poster on wall. On the left, row of shops, to the right, junction with St. Andrews Street. Broad cobbled road with tramlines. Photo: PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road at Hunslet in October 1929. Established 1836, a brick building with plastered front and porch. This is the oldest non-conformist chapel in Leeds still being used for worship. It is a grade II listed building.

4. Leeds in the 1920s

The Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road at Hunslet in October 1929. Established 1836, a brick building with plastered front and porch. This is the oldest non-conformist chapel in Leeds still being used for worship. It is a grade II listed building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Armley Road at the junction with Crab Lane in February 1929. A man is outside the entrance to 'Taxis for hire', owned by Jack Naylor. Tram stop on the corner with sign on lamp post stating 'Tramway fare Stage'. Cobbled road with tramlines along Armley Road.

5. Leeds in the 1920s

Armley Road at the junction with Crab Lane in February 1929. A man is outside the entrance to 'Taxis for hire', owned by Jack Naylor. Tram stop on the corner with sign on lamp post stating 'Tramway fare Stage'. Cobbled road with tramlines along Armley Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Two retail premises on Botany Bay Place at the junction of Canal Road in April 1923. The premises on the right is Charles Coakley hairdresser and on the left is Moran Valentine Confectioners.

6. Leeds in the 1920s

Two retail premises on Botany Bay Place at the junction of Canal Road in April 1923. The premises on the right is Charles Coakley hairdresser and on the left is Moran Valentine Confectioners. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

