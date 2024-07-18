They turn on the spotlight on a city evolving and a decade which saw the first council houses were built in Leeds. This gallery features city centre landmarks as well as mem ories from the suburbs including Armley, Moortown, Horsforth, Yeadon and Hunslet. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
22 fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in the 1920s
These photos turn back the clock to showcase life in Leeds during the last 20s.
