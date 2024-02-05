They provide a whistle stop tour of the stores, restaurants and pubs which will be remembered by a generation of bargain-hunters. Shops and stores in focus include Dolcis, Army and Navy Stores, Knobs and Knockers and Contact second hand goods as well as Starlight Room amusements and Whan Hai Chinese restaurant. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 10 Briggate stores locals want to see return including Woolworths and Littlewoods LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Briggate in the 1970s
Briggate thronged with people in April 1979. On the left is J.Weir & Son 'the jeweller's who care' and further down, Debenhams. On the right, Dolcies shoe shop is visible on the corner with Albion Place, then Hornes and Hepworths followed by the Army Stores and Peter Lord's far right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Briggate in the 1970s
The reopening of Littlewoods store on Briggate after rebuilding in May 1970. Sales assistant Andrea Dowson is seen presenting Alderman Arthur Brown, Lord Mayor of Leeds, with an onyx deskset inscribed to commemorate the opening. Store manager Robert Bruce and Ida Bailey, who held the title of 'Miss Littlewood', are photographed with them. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Briggate in the 1970s
Lower Briggate in December 1979. Pictured is Contact second hand goods and Starlight Room amusements. On the right is the junction with Heaton's Court. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Briggate in the 1970s
The grade II listed Time Ball Buildings on Briggate pictured in November 1979. The gilded time ball mechanism was synchronised with Greenwich and dropped at exactly 1pm daily. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Briggate in the 1970s
Briggate in July 1974. In focus are McGowans, Empire Arcade, Greens and Dunn & Co. Photo: YPN
