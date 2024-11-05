Leeds Bradford Airport celebrates 40th anniversary of historic runway expansion

It was an ambitious project which has proved a soaraway success for generations of holidaymakers.

This month marks the 40-year anniversary of Leeds Bradford Airport’s momentous runway expansion.

On November 4, 1984, the runway extension was officially opened with Wardair, a prominent Canadian airline at the time, introducing the first connection between Leeds Bradford and Toronto via a Boeing 747.

The Wardair Boeing 747 on the runway. | YPN

On the same day, Yorkshire Post Newspapers chartered a second Boeing 747 and operated two flights under the name ‘Spirit of Yorkshire’. As the Spirit of Yorkshire touched down at LBA, every passenger received a certificate and a photographer captured the historic moment.

Every passenger received a certificate. | LBA

Since this historical milestone, LBA has welcomed over 2 million flights, including a notable Concorde visit in 1986. Today, the airport serves an average of 4 million passenger annually – a figure projected to increase steadily in line with its Vision 2030 strategy.

Unveiled earlier this year, LBA’s Vision 2030 strategy signals significant plans to improve passenger experience and drive sustainable growth over the coming decade. The airport is adding a three-storey extension to the existing terminal which is planned to open in Spring 2025 as well as undertaking a significant refurbishment of current facilities, which together will expand terminal floorspace by 38 per cent.

Vincent Hodder, CEO at LBA said: "It’s remarkable to look back on such a significant milestone for Leeds Bradford Airport, one that created so many opportunities for people in our region and has seen over 2 million flights land and depart since this day 40 years ago.”