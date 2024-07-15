19 photos of up-and-coming Leeds bands, singers and musicians from the early 2000s

They were young, gifted and aiming to be the next big thing.

These photos of up-and-coming Leeds bands, singers and musicians from the early 2000s are to evoke memories for a generation of live music fans. They all took part during the noughties in a Leeds City Council competition offering homegrown artists the chance to work with industry professionals to showcase their skills. Bright Young Things was a huge deal back in the day showcasing the brightest new talent from the city. Previous winners included Corinne Bailey-Rae and The Music. But whatever happened to everyone else? We have trawled the YEP archive and unearthed photos of bands and solo artists who took part. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This five piece rock band were Anna Ibbotson Emily Stevens, David Redfearn, Daniel Norton and Philip Hicks.

1. Bodixa

This five piece rock band were Anna Ibbotson Emily Stevens, David Redfearn, Daniel Norton and Philip Hicks. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

This band won the competition in 2000. They are, left to right, Adam Nutter (lead guitarist), Stuart Coleman (bass), Robert Harvey (lead Singer) and Philip Jordan (drummer)

2. Insense

This band won the competition in 2000. They are, left to right, Adam Nutter (lead guitarist), Stuart Coleman (bass), Robert Harvey (lead Singer) and Philip Jordan (drummer) | YPN Photo: YPN

The band came runner-up behind Insense. This is lead singer Andrew Ferris performing.

3. Vaguely Twisted

The band came runner-up behind Insense. This is lead singer Andrew Ferris performing. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Daz Worth lead singer with Leeds-band Aeon,

4. Aeon

This is Daz Worth lead singer with Leeds-band Aeon, | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Vicky Larder, lead vocals with band Wyde.

5. Wyde

This is Vicky Larder, lead vocals with band Wyde. | YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember this band? Pictured, from left, are Matthew Colmer, Ol Batten, Charlie Batten and James Islip.

6. The Pedantics

Do you remember this band? Pictured, from left, are Matthew Colmer, Ol Batten, Charlie Batten and James Islip. | YPN Photo: YPN

