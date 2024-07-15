These photos of up-and-coming Leeds bands, singers and musicians from the early 2000s are to evoke memories for a generation of live music fans. They all took part during the noughties in a Leeds City Council competition offering homegrown artists the chance to work with industry professionals to showcase their skills. Bright Young Things was a huge deal back in the day showcasing the brightest new talent from the city. Previous winners included Corinne Bailey-Rae and The Music. But whatever happened to everyone else? We have trawled the YEP archive and unearthed photos of bands and solo artists who took part. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia