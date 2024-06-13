Euro 96: 20 of the best photos take you back to Leeds during the feast of football

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:46 BST

It was a celebration of football which brought together the three Cs - a city, a country and a continent.

Leeds welcomed supporters from four countries for Euro 96 - France, Spain, Bulgaria and Romania - with Elland Road hosting three games from Group B. The city was trimmed up and hosted a series cultural events as Euro fever gripped residents and football fans alike. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate the sights and sounds of the tournament when a city and a nation believed that football was coming home. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Phillip Souter, with a giant 12ft football, the culmination of a Leeds Council Arts project The Art of Football for Euro 96 on show in Victoria Gardens.

1. Euro 96 in Leeds

Phillip Souter, with a giant 12ft football, the culmination of a Leeds Council Arts project The Art of Football for Euro 96 on show in Victoria Gardens. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Saying it with flowers. Jonathan Davis and Fay Bourton are pictured in front of one of the Euro 96 signs at Elland Road.

2. Euro 96 in Leeds

Saying it with flowers. Jonathan Davis and Fay Bourton are pictured in front of one of the Euro 96 signs at Elland Road. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
These French fans staying at the Euro 96 campsite near Temple Newsam get into the swing of things.

3. Euro 96 in Leeds

These French fans staying at the Euro 96 campsite near Temple Newsam get into the swing of things. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Oulton Hall doorman Gerry Heane with two of the Spanish squad - Alfonso Perez Munoz (left) and Jorge Otero - who were staying at the hotel.

4. Euro 96 in Leeds

Oulton Hall doorman Gerry Heane with two of the Spanish squad - Alfonso Perez Munoz (left) and Jorge Otero - who were staying at the hotel. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov scores from the penalty spot during the first round clash against Spain.

5. Euro 96 in Leeds

Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov scores from the penalty spot during the first round clash against Spain. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Spain's Alfonso Perez celebrates with Juan Manuel Lopez after equalising against Bulgaria at Elland Road.

6. Euro 96 in Leeds

Spain's Alfonso Perez celebrates with Juan Manuel Lopez after equalising against Bulgaria at Elland Road. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.