Leeds welcomed supporters from four countries for Euro 96 - France, Spain, Bulgaria and Romania - with Elland Road hosting three games from Group B. The city was trimmed up and hosted a series cultural events as Euro fever gripped residents and football fans alike. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate the sights and sounds of the tournament when a city and a nation believed that football was coming home. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia