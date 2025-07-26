Laudable photos take you back to Little London in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

Memories of Camp Road and beyond take centre stage in this wonderful collection of photos charting a decade in the life of Little London.

They turn back the clock to the 1930s and bring into focus a range of streets, shops and landmarks of interest. The 12 images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The junction of Brunswick Terrace and Queens Place in November 1937. It was included in Camp Road improvements.

1. Little London in the 1930s

The junction of Brunswick Terrace and Queens Place in November 1937. It was included in Camp Road improvements. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of the rear of a large terraced house, left, fronting Victoria Place. The photograph has been taken in Victoria Grove, a short street off Carr Lane. The image shows a gated yard with a low brick wall topped with iron railings. Pictured in October 1938.

2. Little London in the 1930s

A view of the rear of a large terraced house, left, fronting Victoria Place. The photograph has been taken in Victoria Grove, a short street off Carr Lane. The image shows a gated yard with a low brick wall topped with iron railings. Pictured in October 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Charles S Anderson motor engineers at number 13 Camp Road. Junction of Camp Road and Jacob Street. petrol pumps and a car are visible on car forecourt. Pictured in November 1937.

3. Little London in the 1930s

Charles S Anderson motor engineers at number 13 Camp Road. Junction of Camp Road and Jacob Street. petrol pumps and a car are visible on car forecourt. Pictured in November 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Carr Street looking south east in in October 1938. On the left is part of the premises of S Taylor and Son Ltd, Woodturners and Machinists. On the right is number 9 Carr Street.

4. Little London in the 1930s

Carr Street looking south east in in October 1938. On the left is part of the premises of S Taylor and Son Ltd, Woodturners and Machinists. On the right is number 9 Carr Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Carr Street looking south in October 1938. Side view of S Taylor and Sons, woodturners and machinists. Child stood in from of premises, next to a lamp post. On the left is a works van. To the right is row of terraced houses.

5. Little London in the 1930s

Carr Street looking south in October 1938. Side view of S Taylor and Sons, woodturners and machinists. Child stood in from of premises, next to a lamp post. On the left is a works van. To the right is row of terraced houses. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Carr Lane, looking north west in October 1938. The premises of S Taylor and Sons, woodturners and machinists. There is a works van parked in front of the premises.

6. Little London in the 1930s

Carr Lane, looking north west in October 1938. The premises of S Taylor and Sons, woodturners and machinists. There is a works van parked in front of the premises. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice