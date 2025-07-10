Laid-back photos take you back to Lincoln Green in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 07:35 BST

This familiar face kicks off a gallery of memories from around Lincoln Green in the early 2000s.

Community bobby on the beat PC Tony Sweeney will be remembered by a generation of residents for helping to keep the peace as well as criminals who were foiled by his diligent police work. 18 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, make up this trip down memory lane which feature local landmarks, dozens of faces and stories which were making the news back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Community bobby PC Tony Sweeney pictured in June 2001.

1. Lincoln Green memories

Community bobby PC Tony Sweeney pictured in June 2001. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Full Monty actor Steve Huison rehearses with members of the Lincoln Green Youth Theatre in April 2002. The theatre group were preparing to stage 'Playing It By The Book' at the Studio Theatre at Leeds Metropolitan University.

2. Lincoln Green memories

Full Monty actor Steve Huison rehearses with members of the Lincoln Green Youth Theatre in April 2002. The theatre group were preparing to stage 'Playing It By The Book' at the Studio Theatre at Leeds Metropolitan University. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
August 2003 and these Lincoln Green residents - Aaron Herring, Miridona Shala, Michael Herring, Rashid Shala, Xhevrije Shala, Emin Shala and Eileen Stead - were complaining of rats.

3. Lincoln Green memories

August 2003 and these Lincoln Green residents - Aaron Herring, Miridona Shala, Michael Herring, Rashid Shala, Xhevrije Shala, Emin Shala and Eileen Stead - were complaining of rats. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Plans were unveiled in February 2002 to close Lincoln Green Post Office.

4. Lincoln Green memories

Plans were unveiled in February 2002 to close Lincoln Green Post Office. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Neighbourhood warden Lynn Barnes with resident Debbie Furniss help with a big community clean up in February 2003.

5. Lincoln Green memories

Neighbourhood warden Lynn Barnes with resident Debbie Furniss help with a big community clean up in February 2003. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Prime Minister Tony Blair chats to youngsters before officially opening the Cromwell Mews development in June 2001.

6. Lincoln Green memories

Prime Minister Tony Blair chats to youngsters before officially opening the Cromwell Mews development in June 2001. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice