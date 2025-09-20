Laid-back photos take you back to Leeds in the autumn of 2000

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 20th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

These wonderful photos feature a somewhat laid-back vibe as they focus on 30 days in the life of your Leeds in the early autumn of a new millennium.

They turn back the clock to September 2000, a month which featured change and challenges as well as new opportunities and big birthdays. Memories from the city centre are featured as well as those from the suburbs with Chapeltown, Seacroft, Armley and Killingbeck all in focus. READ MORE: Leeds in the early 2000s - Memories of what it was like growing up in the decade LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This is Martin Burling who after being out of work for 20 years had found a job packing shelves in Tesco's new store in Seacroft.

1. Seacroft

Shoppers were urged to look out for the Bid Money Super heroes racing around for a chance to win big prizes.

2. Leeds city centre

Graham Ibbeson's sculpture takes the form of Arthur Aaron standing next to a tree, up which are climbing three children progressively representing the passage of time between 1950 and 2000, with the last a girl releasing a dove of peace.

3. Leeds city centre

Tetley's Shire horses were back on the streets of Leeds delivering beer to the Horse and Trumpet pub on The Headrow.

4. Leeds city centre

Greek street in the city centre had been transformed from office buildings to restaurants.

5. Leeds city centre

The Leeds S 26 collective, a group of protesters who travelled to Prague a demonstration. They ended up footing a £1,200 bill after the coach they were travelling in broke down.

6. Leeds in Sept 2000

