Leeds in the early 2000s: Memories of what it was like growing up in the decade

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:29 BST

Let’s face it, it doesn’t come much better than growing up in Leeds.

And if you were lucky enough to grow up in Leeds in the 2000s, well, you hit the jackpot. The first time you were allowed into town felt like the opening of a new world, and by the time you were of drinking age - or even a little younger (we won't tell!) - well, there was no other place to be. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Originally built as a cinema, The Majestyk was a cheesy, free and easy nightspot for Leeds nightlife dwellers for many years, and when it closed it left a gaping hole in the lives of many.

1. The Majestyk was just that

Originally built as a cinema, The Majestyk was a cheesy, free and easy nightspot for Leeds nightlife dwellers for many years, and when it closed it left a gaping hole in the lives of many. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Youll soon remember that Leeds wasnt quite the cosmopolitan tapestry of culture that it is today. Yes, it was still better than growing up in, say, Lancashire, but if were honest, the kids may just have it better now. Just.

2. It was completely different to how it is now

Youll soon remember that Leeds wasnt quite the cosmopolitan tapestry of culture that it is today. Yes, it was still better than growing up in, say, Lancashire, but if were honest, the kids may just have it better now. Just. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
And to think we all thought we were so cool. 90p for an apple alco-pop, free entry and THREE floors to choose from? How could we resist?

3. Oceana

And to think we all thought we were so cool. 90p for an apple alco-pop, free entry and THREE floors to choose from? How could we resist? | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
OK, so you dont have to be from Leeds to know that the arena opened in 2013. But what us hardy souls do know is that once every couple of years a superstar would come to Leeds to strut their stuff. Robbie played there in 2006.

4. Roundhay Park was Leeds arena

OK, so you dont have to be from Leeds to know that the arena opened in 2013. But what us hardy souls do know is that once every couple of years a superstar would come to Leeds to strut their stuff. Robbie played there in 2006. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The Corn Exchange was the place to be seen for all us cool kids on a weekend.

5. We hung out at the Corn Exchange

The Corn Exchange was the place to be seen for all us cool kids on a weekend. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Remember sitting through every episode of a handful of TV series just in case you caught a glimpse of The Headrow? Fat Friends, No Angels and At Home With The Braithwaites were all set in Leeds.

6. Every 2000s TV series was set in Leeds

Remember sitting through every episode of a handful of TV series just in case you caught a glimpse of The Headrow? Fat Friends, No Angels and At Home With The Braithwaites were all set in Leeds. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice