37 knowledgeable photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Community spirit burns bright in this gallery of memories charting a decade in the life of Kirkstall in the 1990s.

These package of photos celebrate life around the suburb and feature a raft of familiar faces, fundraising, fun and a focus on family. Landmarks such as Kirkstall Abbey and Abbey House Museum are featured as well as much loved pubs, restaurants and shops. The gallery also brings to life memories of stories which made the local headlines with protest and people power under the spotlight. The 37 photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Kirkstall Festival in July 1991. The parade makes its way along Hesketh Road. Children are carrying home made models and Briggate Morris dancers can be seen with smocks, clogs and decorated bobbins.

Kirkstall Festival in July 1991. The parade makes its way along Hesketh Road. Children are carrying home made models and Briggate Morris dancers can be seen with smocks, clogs and decorated bobbins.

The new upstairs restaurant at the Sheesh Mahal on Kirkstall Road in December 1997.

The new upstairs restaurant at the Sheesh Mahal on Kirkstall Road in December 1997.

The unveiling of a plaque in August 1990 commemorating Colonel John Thomas North (1842-1896) in recognition of his gift of Kirkstall Abbey to the City of Leeds. It reads 'Colonel J.T. North 1842-1896 purchased the Abbey and grounds in 1888 and gave them to the city.'

The unveiling of a plaque in August 1990 commemorating Colonel John Thomas North (1842-1896) in recognition of his gift of Kirkstall Abbey to the City of Leeds. It reads 'Colonel J.T. North 1842-1896 purchased the Abbey and grounds in 1888 and gave them to the city.'

Majorie Farnsworth, left, enjoys a drink in the Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road with publicans Barrie and Janet Edmonds in June 1997. The couple rescued her from her blazing flat nearby and received bravery awards from West Yorkshire Fire Service.

Majorie Farnsworth, left, enjoys a drink in the Cardigan Arms on Kirkstall Road with publicans Barrie and Janet Edmonds in June 1997. The couple rescued her from her blazing flat nearby and received bravery awards from West Yorkshire Fire Service.

Inside Eddy Wright's Harley Davidson showroom on Kirkstall Road in May 1998.

Inside Eddy Wright's Harley Davidson showroom on Kirkstall Road in May 1998.

Allders at Home in Kirkstall pictured in November 1995.

Allders at Home in Kirkstall pictured in November 1995.

