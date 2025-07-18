37 knowledgeable photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1990s

These package of photos celebrate life around the suburb and feature a raft of familiar faces, fundraising, fun and a focus on family. Landmarks such as Kirkstall Abbey and Abbey House Museum are featured as well as much loved pubs, restaurants and shops. The gallery also brings to life memories of stories which made the local headlines with protest and people power under the spotlight. The 37 photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia