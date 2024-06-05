The mini gallery focuses on life along Kirkgate in Leeds city centre during the 1990s. Shops and pubs both fall under the spotlight as well as landmarks which have stood the test of time. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAL.GIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER:Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Leeds city centre: Photo gems take you down Kirkgate in the 1990s
These photos chart a decade of memories along the oldest street in Leeds.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.