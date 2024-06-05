Leeds city centre: Photo gems take you down Kirkgate in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos chart a decade of memories along the oldest street in Leeds.

The mini gallery focuses on life along Kirkgate in Leeds city centre during the 1990s. Shops and pubs both fall under the spotlight as well as landmarks which have stood the test of time. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Kirkgate in the 1990s

1. Kirkgate in the 1990s

Shops in view include The Great Work, Pet City, Kirkgate Fish & Chips, and Kirkgate fisheries fishing tackle. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Kirkgate in the 1990s

2. Kirkgate in the 1990s

A row of shops and parked cars. A bridge, a crane and buses are in the background. Lamp posts, pedestrians and a bus stop can be seen. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Kirkgate in the 1990s

3. Kirkgate in the 1990s

The Palace on the corner of Kirkgate. St. Peter's Parish Church can be seen in distance. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Kirkgate in the 1990s

4. Kirkgate in the 1990s

View of number 83 Kirkgate which is now First Contact recruitment agency. On the right is the entrance to Pine Court. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Kirkgate in the 1990s

5. Kirkgate in the 1990s

Kirkgate at the junction with Harper Street. Benns Furniture store is seen on the corner. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Kirkgate in the 1990s

6. Kirkgate in the 1990s

The Duck and Drake pub on Kirkgate. A railway bridge painted red and white on the sides goes over the road. There are buses and cars in the road. Pictured in September 1999. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

