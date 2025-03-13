45 knockout photos take you back to Kippax in the 1990s

Local landmarks, street scenes, restaurants, pubs and shops as well as fundraising, schools and local sport are all featured in this glorious trip down memory lane. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who called Kippax home back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 25 gracious photos take you back to Garforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia