45 knockout photos take you back to Kippax in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:39 BST

This wonderful collection of photos from the 1990s aims to put the special K into Kippax.

Local landmarks, street scenes, restaurants, pubs and shops as well as fundraising, schools and local sport are all featured in this glorious trip down memory lane. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who called Kippax home back in the day.

Kippax High Street pictured in July 1998.

1. Kippax in the 1990s

Kippax High Street pictured in July 1998. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

This is Kippax newsagent Colin Eastwood pictured in January 1999 who was retiring after 50 years.

2. Kippax in the 1990s

This is Kippax newsagent Colin Eastwood pictured in January 1999 who was retiring after 50 years. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Two local children enjoy the award-winning Kippax Park in February 1999. The 19 acre site has been transformed using local unemployed people.

3. Kippax in the 1990s

Two local children enjoy the award-winning Kippax Park in February 1999. The 19 acre site has been transformed using local unemployed people. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

October 1995 and around 50 young people from Brigshaw High School, Allerton Bywater Youth and Adult Centre and Kippax Youth Kabin joined together for the Kippax Multi Media Project. Pictured is school pupil Emma Hill taking part in the visual arts.

4. Kippax in the 1990s

October 1995 and around 50 young people from Brigshaw High School, Allerton Bywater Youth and Adult Centre and Kippax Youth Kabin joined together for the Kippax Multi Media Project. Pictured is school pupil Emma Hill taking part in the visual arts. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Frank and Dorothy Simons from Kippax pictured at Leeds Parish Church where they were married 50 years ago. They retook their wedding vows 50 years to the hour and the place when they were married. Pictured in November 1995.

5. Kippax in the 1990s

Frank and Dorothy Simons from Kippax pictured at Leeds Parish Church where they were married 50 years ago. They retook their wedding vows 50 years to the hour and the place when they were married. Pictured in November 1995. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Pupils Holly Hartley and David Battle put the finishing touches to this playground design watched by head teacher Kathy Fiddes as part of the'Anneka Challenge' at Kippax North Junior and Infant School in September 1995.

6. Kippax in the 1990s

Pupils Holly Hartley and David Battle put the finishing touches to this playground design watched by head teacher Kathy Fiddes as part of the'Anneka Challenge' at Kippax North Junior and Infant School in September 1995. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
