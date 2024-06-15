1. Garforth in the 1990s
Do you remember Beryl Dixon, landlady of the Newmarket Inn? She is pictured behind the bar in February 1999. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight
2. Garforth in the 1990s
July 1997 and Dorothy Langley, pictured with flowers, was retiring from the kitchen at West Garforth Junior School after 20 years. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison
3. Garforth in the 1990s
New computer systems arrived at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison
4. Garforth in the 1990s
12 Russian teachers visited Garforth Community College in November 1997. Pictured in the economics and business department are Elena Axenova (left) and Maia Katsnelson watching sixth formers Vanessa Yoward and Stephen Hall at work. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox
5. Garforth in the 1990s
Garforth CC, who played in Division Two of the Leeds League, pictured in July 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Townsley (scorer), Mark Gummerson, Chris Wright, Simon Metcalf, Chris Walker, Ross Higham and Gary Edwards. Front, from left, are Alan Wadeley, Phil Wood, Dave Hunt (captain), Graeme Buckle and Brian Butterworth. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Garforth in the 1990s
Jackie Allsop signs a book of condolence for Diana, Princess of Wales at Safeway's in Garforth in September 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN
