These gracious photos chart a decade in the life of Garforth and its residents in the 1990s.

ll aspects of life in LS25 are featured, from schools and shops, through to arts and grassroots sports as well as pubs and restaurants . And the photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are packed with familiar faces you may remember.

Do you remember Beryl Dixon, landlady of the Newmarket Inn? She is pictured behind the bar in February 1999.

Do you remember Beryl Dixon, landlady of the Newmarket Inn? She is pictured behind the bar in February 1999. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

July 1997 and Dorothy Langley, pictured with flowers, was retiring from the kitchen at West Garforth Junior School after 20 years.

July 1997 and Dorothy Langley, pictured with flowers, was retiring from the kitchen at West Garforth Junior School after 20 years. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

New computer systems arrived at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith.

New computer systems arrived at Garforth Library in June 1996. Pictured is chief librarian Jan Cryer with library users Mr and Mrs Smith. | Keith Allison Photo: Keith Allison

12 Russian teachers visited Garforth Community College in November 1997. Pictured in the economics and business department are Elena Axenova (left) and Maia Katsnelson watching sixth formers Vanessa Yoward and Stephen Hall at work.

12 Russian teachers visited Garforth Community College in November 1997. Pictured in the economics and business department are Elena Axenova (left) and Maia Katsnelson watching sixth formers Vanessa Yoward and Stephen Hall at work. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Garforth CC, who played in Division Two of the Leeds League, pictured in July 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Townsley (scorer), Mark Gummerson, Chris Wright, Simon Metcalf, Chris Walker, Ross Higham and Gary Edwards. Front, from left, are Alan Wadeley, Phil Wood, Dave Hunt (captain), Graeme Buckle and Brian Butterworth.

Garforth CC, who played in Division Two of the Leeds League, pictured in July 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Townsley (scorer), Mark Gummerson, Chris Wright, Simon Metcalf, Chris Walker, Ross Higham and Gary Edwards. Front, from left, are Alan Wadeley, Phil Wood, Dave Hunt (captain), Graeme Buckle and Brian Butterworth. | YPN Photo: YPN

Jackie Allsop signs a book of condolence for Diana, Princess of Wales at Safeway's in Garforth in September 1997.

Jackie Allsop signs a book of condolence for Diana, Princess of Wales at Safeway's in Garforth in September 1997. | YPN Photo: YPN

