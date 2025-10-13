Keen-eyed photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1940s

1 . Kirkstall in the 1940s

The corner of c and Vesper Lane in May 1940 showing sign for new houses and bungalows built by F. R. Evans on the Vesper Lane estate at £455 - £499. Houses on Vesper Gate Drive are semi-detached. On Vesper Lane is the gate of Unecol House Recreation Club sports ground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net