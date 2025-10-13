Keen-eyed photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1940s

K is for Kirkstall in these intriguing photos which showcase life in the community back in the 1940s.

Familiar streets such as Abbey Road, Bridge Road, Kirkstall Road, Kirkstall Avenue and Morris Lane are all featured as well as well known landmarks including Kirkstall Abbey and Kirkstall Power Station in this nostalgia rewind which celebrate the changing face of the suburb. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Kaleidoscopic photos take you back to Kirkstall in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Kirkstall in the 1940s

The corner of c and Vesper Lane in May 1940 showing sign for new houses and bungalows built by F. R. Evans on the Vesper Lane estate at £455 - £499. Houses on Vesper Gate Drive are semi-detached. On Vesper Lane is the gate of Unecol House Recreation Club sports ground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Kirkstall in the 1940s

Kirkstall Abbey in November 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Kirkstall in the 1940s

Thrift Stores on Bridge Road pictured in June 1949, showing clock tower. Banners on front of building advertising Electrical Washer Demonstrations Daily. Car parked in front. The building later became Clover Stores then Allders, then a BHS store. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Kirkstall in the 1940s

Wyther Lane towards the bridge over the Leeds & Liverpool Canal in October 1948. The bridge's wall is painted with black and white checks on the corner. An advertisement for Old Charlie's Jamaica Rum is on a house to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Kirkstall in the 1940s

St. Ann's Lane and Kirkstall Hill in June 1949. Thrift grocers are on the left by the junction with Burley Wood Lane. On the right is a parade of shops. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Kirkstall in the 1940s

Bridge Road over Kirkstall Bridge in July 1945. On the left is the Bridge Hotel. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

