Published 8th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These jovial photos chart a summer month in the life of your Leeds at the dawn of a new millennium and aim to put a smile on your face.

Beryl Barnacle and Captain Horatio Crumbuck of The Jelly Rollers entertain people on Briggate as part of Rhythms of the City 2000 festival.

1. Leeds city centre

Beryl Barnacle and Captain Horatio Crumbuck of The Jelly Rollers entertain people on Briggate as part of Rhythms of the City 2000 festival. | YPN Photo: YPN

Ron Travolta, aka Ronnie the Rhino, donned his Saturday Night Fever gear before the Rhinos tackled Castleford Tigers at Headingley.

2. Headingley

Ron Travolta, aka Ronnie the Rhino, donned his Saturday Night Fever gear before the Rhinos tackled Castleford Tigers at Headingley. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Gareth Vance, left, is pictured in the process of applying hair extensions to model Amy Sharp with the help of Ben Smtih at Vidal Sassoon on Albion Street.

3. Leeds city centre

Gareth Vance, left, is pictured in the process of applying hair extensions to model Amy Sharp with the help of Ben Smtih at Vidal Sassoon on Albion Street. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Two members of the rock band DNA entertain the crowds at the HYDE OUT-Yorkshire Pride event on Woodhouse Moor.

4. Woodhouse Moor

Two members of the rock band DNA entertain the crowds at the HYDE OUT-Yorkshire Pride event on Woodhouse Moor. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Pupils at Middleton Park Primary won a national writing competition with prize money of £2,000. Pictured, left to right, are Stephanie Taylor and Luke Hartley.

5. Middleton

Pupils at Middleton Park Primary won a national writing competition with prize money of £2,000. Pictured, left to right, are Stephanie Taylor and Luke Hartley. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Greta Chappelow from the former Calverley keep fit class shows off her high kick. The class has now been disbandoned as the ladies now feel that they are too old to continue, they are going to take up playing cards instead.

6. Calverley

Greta Chappelow from the former Calverley keep fit class shows off her high kick. The class has now been disbandoned as the ladies now feel that they are too old to continue, they are going to take up playing cards instead. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

