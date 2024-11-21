Intriguing photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1930s

2 . Burmantofts in the 1930s

The Woodpecker public house at the junction of Burmantofts Street and York Road in September 1935. It was bought by Leeds Council in 1938 for £6,000. It closed in 1939 and a new Woodpecker Inn was built and opened on the opposite corner. The old pub was severely damaged by bombing in March 1941 as was Maurice Adlemans' clothing store seen here on the right advertising a summer sale; both were subsequently demolished. A new Adleman's store was built opposite next to the new Woodpecker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net