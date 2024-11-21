Intriguing photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1930s

Published 21st Nov 2024

Much-loved pubs, cinemas and a bus and tram depot take centre stage in this nostalgia trip down memory lane.

The opening of the new tram depot on Torre Road in April 1937. The opening was performed by Sir Josiah Stamp who was chairman of the LMS Railway Company. It is believed he drove tram No 247A, which is at the head of the line of trams, representing all the types then in service in Leeds. The band performing in the foreground is the Leeds City Tramways Brass Band.

1. Burmantofts in the 1930s

The opening of the new tram depot on Torre Road in April 1937. The opening was performed by Sir Josiah Stamp who was chairman of the LMS Railway Company. It is believed he drove tram No 247A, which is at the head of the line of trams, representing all the types then in service in Leeds. The band performing in the foreground is the Leeds City Tramways Brass Band. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Woodpecker public house at the junction of Burmantofts Street and York Road in September 1935. It was bought by Leeds Council in 1938 for £6,000. It closed in 1939 and a new Woodpecker Inn was built and opened on the opposite corner. The old pub was severely damaged by bombing in March 1941 as was Maurice Adlemans' clothing store seen here on the right advertising a summer sale; both were subsequently demolished. A new Adleman's store was built opposite next to the new Woodpecker.

2. Burmantofts in the 1930s

The Woodpecker public house at the junction of Burmantofts Street and York Road in September 1935. It was bought by Leeds Council in 1938 for £6,000. It closed in 1939 and a new Woodpecker Inn was built and opened on the opposite corner. The old pub was severely damaged by bombing in March 1941 as was Maurice Adlemans' clothing store seen here on the right advertising a summer sale; both were subsequently demolished. A new Adleman's store was built opposite next to the new Woodpecker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

York Road at the junction of Ivy Street which is Slater's Store. On the left is Charles Revell, butcher. Pictured in May 1938.

3. Burmantofts in the 1930s

York Road at the junction of Ivy Street which is Slater's Store. On the left is Charles Revell, butcher. Pictured in May 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking from Lupton Avenue on to Torre Road Bus and Tram depot in May 1937.

4. Burmanfofts in the 1930s

A view looking from Lupton Avenue on to Torre Road Bus and Tram depot in May 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Victoria Picture Hall on Glenthorpe Crescent pictured in Febraury 1935. It seated 510 people, opening on October 25, 1912. In 1937 it was demolished and new star cinema built to replace it, film being shown in this view was Joan Crawford in 'Sadie McKee'

5. Burmantofts in the 1930s

The Victoria Picture Hall on Glenthorpe Crescent pictured in Febraury 1935. It seated 510 people, opening on October 25, 1912. In 1937 it was demolished and new star cinema built to replace it, film being shown in this view was Joan Crawford in 'Sadie McKee' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Star Cinema, which opened on February 21, 1938 and closed on Saturday, November 4, 1961. A notice to the left of the entrance gives details of prices, for example the front balcony was 1/- (5p), the back stalls were 6d (2 1/2p). The film showing in this view was Joan Crawford starring in 'The Bride Wore Red'.

6. Burmantofts in the 1930s

The Star Cinema, which opened on February 21, 1938 and closed on Saturday, November 4, 1961. A notice to the left of the entrance gives details of prices, for example the front balcony was 1/- (5p), the back stalls were 6d (2 1/2p). The film showing in this view was Joan Crawford starring in 'The Bride Wore Red'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

