12 brilliant photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1950s

1 . Burmantofts in the 1950s

The junction of Cherry Row with Lincoln Road in August 1958. This part of Burmantofts was also known as Newtown. At the very left edge is Lincoln Field Row, then, with advertising on the side of the end property, is Lincoln Street. The building with the arched doors and windows is the old Lincoln Fields Wesleyan Methodist Sunday School, at number 6 Hill Street, located at the junction with Cherry Row and Hill Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service