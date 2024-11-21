12 brilliant photos take you back to Burmantofts in the 1950s

Published 21st Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT

Burmantofts in the 1950s is the focus of this trip down memory lane charting a decade in the life of the Leeds suburb.

Corner shops, pubs, factories, local landmarks and row upon row of back to back houses are all featured in this round up of photo memories from back in the day. The images are a mix from the West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The junction of Cherry Row with Lincoln Road in August 1958. This part of Burmantofts was also known as Newtown. At the very left edge is Lincoln Field Row, then, with advertising on the side of the end property, is Lincoln Street. The building with the arched doors and windows is the old Lincoln Fields Wesleyan Methodist Sunday School, at number 6 Hill Street, located at the junction with Cherry Row and Hill Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Tram 533 at Woodpecker Junction travelling route 22 heading into Leeds, St Patricks Church can be seen on left. It has been noted on the photograph that view taken in connection with burst water main. Pictured in October 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The corner shop at the junction of Moorehouse Avenue and Hill Street pictured in October 1958. The proprietor is B Culley, Grocer and Confectioners and the shop is numbered 18 Hill Street. Moving right on to Moorehouse Avenue numbers 14, 12 and 10 can be seen. These back to back terraced houses are now demolished. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Primrose Row from the junction with Primrose Place looking towards Dolly Lane in October 1958. Far left is the Tulip Inn. From left to right are house numbers 8 descending to 2 Primrose Row. These houses were eventually cleared and Primrose High School was built in the vicinity. The locality is known as Newtown. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Primrose Row taken from the junction with Primrose Place in October 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Back to back terraced housing on Moorehouse Terrace in October 1958. A lady looks out of the doorway of number 4 and children play outside number 8. The one storey brick buildings are outside toilet facilities for the street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

