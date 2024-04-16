1. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Looking east along Royal Park Road across Queens Road towards Woodhouse Moor. People can be seen getting on a number 56 bus. R.H. Williams newsagent is on the left, and Queen's Road school on right. Queen's Road School opened on September 28, 1892, built to accommodate 1,367 pupils. The name was later changed to Royal Park School. Pictured in December 1968. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Number 39 Hyde Park Road is to the left, County Cleaners. Next right, 41 has travel information in the windows. The Spic Launderette is number 43, at the corner with Alexandra Road, which is on the right. Pictured in January 1968. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Hyde Park Road in January 1968. On the left is the junction with Spring Grove Avenue, number 33 Hyde Park Road is at this corner, a former shop. Number 35 is the house set back from the pavement, in the centre. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hyde Park in the 1960s
Running from left to right in the background of this view are houses on St. John's Grove in August 1969. In the foreground is an area of wasteland, now the site of houses which had stretched from Hyde Park Road to Woodsley Road. The land is being used as an adventure playground. Several children sit on a makeshift bridge made of wooden planks. A girl holds a tea chest in the bottom left. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hyde Park in the 1960s
A row of commercial properties on Woodhouse Street. Numbers run from 230 to 222, left to right. Shops include Gallons Ltd, grocers at number 228 and the Hyde Park Fruit Stores at number 222. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hyde Park in the 1960s
To the right of this view is the entrance to a yard outside number 20 West End Terrace, the premises of Johnson Bros, building contractors. In the background to the left is the back of number 20 Cliff Road with the back entrance to number 19 in the centre. A car is parked in the road. Pictured in August 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
