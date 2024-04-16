4 . Hyde Park in the 1960s

Running from left to right in the background of this view are houses on St. John's Grove in August 1969. In the foreground is an area of wasteland, now the site of houses which had stretched from Hyde Park Road to Woodsley Road. The land is being used as an adventure playground. Several children sit on a makeshift bridge made of wooden planks. A girl holds a tea chest in the bottom left. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service