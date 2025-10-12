Inspiring photo memories of teachers at Leeds schools during the 1990s

1. Leeds teachers in the 1990s
Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School with their teacher Julia Craven in March 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Swillington Primary School pupils said goodbye to head teacher Phil Lawson in October 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Head teacher Martin Flannery with children from Year's 1, 2 and 4 in the playground of Mount Saint Mary's Primary on Raincliffe Road in December 1999. The school community was celebrating after being awarded £40,000 to rebuild the school. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols
Teacher Janet Sammon is pictured with members of the under-18s netball team at Allerton High School in March 1998. From left are Katy Chance, Emily Hepburn, Sarah Moore, Jill Matcalf (correct), Lisa Wright, Kelly Rhodes, Marie Maw and Laura Ellis. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Cross Flatts Primary head teacher Ann Philips pictured with Anne, Princess Royal during a visit to the school in September 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
Teacher Clara Wheatley with pupil Josie Bottomley Kirkstall Road Primary in November 1999. The school was celebrating after receiving full marks in an Ofsted report. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols