Inspiring photo memories of teachers at Leeds schools during the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

They that those who can, teach.

And these wonderful photos, plucked from the YEP archive, from the 1990s prove just that. They feature teachers at schools, both primary and secondary, across city who were making the news during the decade. They range from new appointments through to charity challenges as well as those moving on or retiring. Spotted anyone who made a difference? READ MORE: 24 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School with their teacher Julia Craven in March 1999.

1. Leeds teachers in the 1990s

Year 2 pupils from Victoria Primary School with their teacher Julia Craven in March 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Swillington Primary School pupils said goodbye to head teacher Phil Lawson in October 1999.

2. Leeds teachers in the 1990s

Swillington Primary School pupils said goodbye to head teacher Phil Lawson in October 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Head teacher Martin Flannery with children from Year's 1, 2 and 4 in the playground of Mount Saint Mary's Primary on Raincliffe Road in December 1999. The school community was celebrating after being awarded £40,000 to rebuild the school.

3. Leeds teachers from the 1990s

Head teacher Martin Flannery with children from Year's 1, 2 and 4 in the playground of Mount Saint Mary's Primary on Raincliffe Road in December 1999. The school community was celebrating after being awarded £40,000 to rebuild the school. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
Teacher Janet Sammon is pictured with members of the under-18s netball team at Allerton High School in March 1998. From left are Katy Chance, Emily Hepburn, Sarah Moore, Jill Matcalf (correct), Lisa Wright, Kelly Rhodes, Marie Maw and Laura Ellis.

4. Leeds teachers in the 1990s

Teacher Janet Sammon is pictured with members of the under-18s netball team at Allerton High School in March 1998. From left are Katy Chance, Emily Hepburn, Sarah Moore, Jill Matcalf (correct), Lisa Wright, Kelly Rhodes, Marie Maw and Laura Ellis. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Cross Flatts Primary head teacher Ann Philips pictured with Anne, Princess Royal during a visit to the school in September 1997.

5. Leeds teachers in the 1990s

Cross Flatts Primary head teacher Ann Philips pictured with Anne, Princess Royal during a visit to the school in September 1997. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Teacher Clara Wheatley with pupil Josie Bottomley Kirkstall Road Primary in November 1999. The school was celebrating after receiving full marks in an Ofsted report.

6. Leeds teachers in the 1990s

Teacher Clara Wheatley with pupil Josie Bottomley Kirkstall Road Primary in November 1999. The school was celebrating after receiving full marks in an Ofsted report. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice