24 famous faces who went to school in Leeds

1. Peter O'Toole

City-born acting legend Peter O'Toole went to St Joseph's Secondary School, just outside Leeds. After leaving school he went to work for your YEP as a trainee journalist and photographer. | Getty Photo: Getty

2. Corinne Bailey -Rae

Songbird Corinne Bailey Rae was a pupil at Allerton High School. During her school days she was a member of Helen, an all-girl indie band, before carving out a solo career. | Getty Photo: Getty

3. Nicola Adams

Leeds's own golden girl Nicola Adams was educated at Agnes Stewart Church of England High School in Burmantofts. She went on to become not just a champion, but a history maker - the first woman to win a boxing gold at the Olympics. | PA Photo: PA

4. Josh Warrington

Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington went to John Smeaton Academy in east Leeds. | PA Photo: PA

5. Damien Hirst

Bristol-born artist Damien Hirst grew up in Leeds and went to the city's Allerton Grange School. He became famous for a series of artworks in which dead animals are preserved, sometimes having been dissected, in formaldehyde. | Getty Photo: Getty

6. Liz Truss

Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss is a former pupil of Roundhay School. Her dad was a professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds. | Getty Photo: Getty

