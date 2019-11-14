Inside Religion - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted hairdryers in the toilet

Remember Religion? The Leeds nightclub with hairdryers in the toilets.

It was the Leeds nightclub aimed at those looking for an 'intimate and classy surrounding in which to see and be seen'.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 5:00 pm
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 8:33 am

Religion was THE nightspot back in the day and was even voted 'Best Newcomer' at the 2007 Leeds Bar & Club Awards. Do you remember this nightspot?

Located on Lower Briggate it boasted a capacity of 450 clubbers.

The dress code was trendy and stylish with opening hours from 10pm until 6am.

The 'music policy' was house, pop, electro, and new wave.

Remember enjoying a drink or two in here?

