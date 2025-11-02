Watch: The A to Z of Leeds documentary trailer

Humble photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:30 GMT

These humble photos chart a decade in the life of Holbeck in the 1990s.

They turn back the clock to a time of social and economic change for the suburb and its residents. Community-spirit and a sense of fun and togetherness shines though in the photo gallery which features memories of stories making the news headlines as well as reflections of landmarks, trade and industry, shops, pubs and local sport. The gallery is powered by images from from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1990s.

1. Holbeck in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Holbeck in the 1990s. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Members of the Lynbar Majorettes pictured in October 1997.

2. Holbeck in the 1990s

Members of the Lynbar Majorettes pictured in October 1997. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Leeds United striker Alan Smith with David Foster and Danielle Hemingway the Prince and Princess at Holbeck Gala in July 1999.

3. Holbeck Gala

Leeds United striker Alan Smith with David Foster and Danielle Hemingway the Prince and Princess at Holbeck Gala in July 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Fundraisers for Holbeck Youth and St Matthew's Community Centre in March 1999. Pictured, from left, are Eunice Burton, Ann Hepburn and June Armitage.

4. Holbeck in the 1990s

Fundraisers for Holbeck Youth and St Matthew's Community Centre in March 1999. Pictured, from left, are Eunice Burton, Ann Hepburn and June Armitage. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Did you work here back in the day? The Kangol factory on Shafton Lane.

5. Holbeck in the 1990s

Did you work here back in the day? The Kangol factory on Shafton Lane. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
Meadow Road looking towards Victoria Road. Building on the left is Energis IT Services and telecommunications Group. Pictured in October 1999.

6. Holbeck in the 1990s

Meadow Road looking towards Victoria Road. Building on the left is Energis IT Services and telecommunications Group. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice