September 11: How Leeds stood in solidarity when the world came under attack

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 03:10 BST

It was a city determined to show solidarity with the victims of the September 11 attacks.

The response from Leeds and its residents from that fateful Tuesday in 2001 when the world and democracy came under attack was one of compassion, defiance and solidarity. It was a city, like the rest of the world, desperate to make sense of the horrific events, looking for answers and gripped by a sense of helplessness. These photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, capture the raw emotion of the public mood on the day as well as the weeks and months which followed the attacks. Tears and silence were common themes as Leeds attempted to honour the fallen. READ MORE: 21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Crowds gather to watch a television in the window of Dixon Electrical store on Briggate as the horrific events unfolded.

1. 9/11 remembered

Crowds gather to watch a television in the window of Dixon Electrical store on Briggate as the horrific events unfolded. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Crowds gather round a television outside the Dixon Electrical store on Briggate to witness the horrific events.

2. 9/11 remembered

Crowds gather round a television outside the Dixon Electrical store on Briggate to witness the horrific events. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
A packed St Anne's Cathedral in Leeds for a mass in memory for the victims.

3. 9/11 remembered

A packed St Anne's Cathedral in Leeds for a mass in memory for the victims. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
A member of the public signs the book of condolence at Leeds Civic Hall.

4. 9/11 remembered

A member of the public signs the book of condolence at Leeds Civic Hall. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
A book of condolence was opened at Leeds Civic Hall for the victims.

5. 9/11 remembered

A book of condolence was opened at Leeds Civic Hall for the victims. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
A leetter to America from a pupil at Greenmount Primary School in Beeston.

6. 9/11 remembered

A leetter to America from a pupil at Greenmount Primary School in Beeston. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice