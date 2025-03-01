One of 21 photo memories charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of a new millennium. These wonderful photos, plucked from the YEP archive, take you back to 2001, a year which featured a well known restauranteur in trouble with council chiefs, demonstrations and protests, world record attempts as well as arts and culture high on the news agenda. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 2001
What do you get if you cross a famous Coronation Street actress and a photo booth?
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.