21 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 2001

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

What do you get if you cross a famous Coronation Street actress and a photo booth?

One of 21 photo memories charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of a new millennium. These wonderful photos, plucked from the YEP archive, take you back to 2001, a year which featured a well known restauranteur in trouble with council chiefs, demonstrations and protests, world record attempts as well as arts and culture high on the news agenda. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Yorkshire stars visited Reflect, an exhibition at The Light,, to have their pictures taken for a children's charity. Pictured is actress Liz Dawn needing help to operate the photo booth.

1. Leeds in 2001

Yorkshire stars visited Reflect, an exhibition at The Light,, to have their pictures taken for a children's charity. Pictured is actress Liz Dawn needing help to operate the photo booth. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Gilda Porcelli who runs the Pasta Romagna restaurant was given a warning letter from Leeds City Council for singing and playing music too loud, which the authority claimed was disturbing passers-by. Pictured in November 2001.

2. Leeds city centre in 2001

Gilda Porcelli who runs the Pasta Romagna restaurant was given a warning letter from Leeds City Council for singing and playing music too loud, which the authority claimed was disturbing passers-by. Pictured in November 2001. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Members of the public limber up before attempting to break the world record for fitting as many people as they can in a Smart car parked in Briggate in July 2001. The current record stood at 15 which was not broken but only matched.

3. Leeds city centre in 2001

Members of the public limber up before attempting to break the world record for fitting as many people as they can in a Smart car parked in Briggate in July 2001. The current record stood at 15 which was not broken but only matched. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Pearshape Performance brought the sound and look of The Beatles to the city centre for the Rhythms of the City in August 2001.

4. Leeds city centre in 2001

Pearshape Performance brought the sound and look of The Beatles to the city centre for the Rhythms of the City in August 2001. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
School children enjoy the music at a Breeze 2001 event at Millennium Square in June 2001.

5. Leeds city centre in 2001

School children enjoy the music at a Breeze 2001 event at Millennium Square in June 2001. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
The Queens Hotel hosted a reception for Yorkshire Cricket Club after they were crowned County Champions. Pictured is club captain David Byas, left, and Dickie Bird with the trophy.

6. Leeds city centre in 2001

The Queens Hotel hosted a reception for Yorkshire Cricket Club after they were crowned County Champions. Pictured is club captain David Byas, left, and Dickie Bird with the trophy. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice