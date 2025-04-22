Robert Blackburn, who was from Kirkstall, is widely recognised as one of the most important figures in the history of aviation. He went on to co-found the Blackburn Aircraft Company at Roundhay Road - on the site of what is now a Tesco supermarket. The company designed and built more than 80 aircraft, including army and navy biplanes as well as Kangaroo, Swift and Sopwith Baby planes at its Olympia Works. He gave regular demonstration ﬂights to huge crowds at Roundhay Park before ﬂying over to Bradford and back. And he went on to operate passenger ﬂights to London and Amsterdam once the First World War had ended. Legend has it that Mr Blackburn even once landed a plane on the 18th fairway at Scarcroft golf course, a club that he founded. Mr Blackburn’s firm later became part of Hawker Siddeley and later British Aerospace. READ MORE: Memories of a Leeds invention that took the world by storm LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia