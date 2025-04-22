Blackburn Aircraft: How Leeds found itself at the heart of aviation history

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:00 BST

He was the pioneering Leeds aviator whose firm proved a soaraway success.

Robert Blackburn, who was from Kirkstall, is widely recognised as one of the most important figures in the history of aviation. He went on to co-found the Blackburn Aircraft Company at Roundhay Road - on the site of what is now a Tesco supermarket. The company designed and built more than 80 aircraft, including army and navy biplanes as well as Kangaroo, Swift and Sopwith Baby planes at its Olympia Works. He gave regular demonstration ﬂights to huge crowds at Roundhay Park before ﬂying over to Bradford and back. And he went on to operate passenger ﬂights to London and Amsterdam once the First World War had ended. Legend has it that Mr Blackburn even once landed a plane on the 18th fairway at Scarcroft golf course, a club that he founded. Mr Blackburn’s firm later became part of Hawker Siddeley and later British Aerospace. READ MORE: Memories of a Leeds invention that took the world by storm LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories of Blackburn Aircraft and their magnificent flying machines.

1. Blackburn Aircraft

Aviation pioneer Robert Blackburn.

2. Blackburn Aircraft

The large twin engined Biplane in this picture is a Blackburn Kangaroo Torpedo Bomber pictured in June 1919. Ten of these went to 246 squadron at Seaton Carew near Hartlepool for anti-submarine and convoy patrol work. They managed to attack eleven u-boats, sinking at least one and damaging four others before the war ended.

3. Blackburn Aircraft

A worker is pictured drilling out wing spars for Swordfish aircraft, using a multiple spindle sensitive drill.

4. Blackburn Aircraft

Inside the assembly shop at Olympia Works for Blackburn Firebrand IV tail planes elevators. Elevator assembly jigs on the left, tail plane assembly jigs on the right.

5. Blackburn Aircraft

Manufacturing aircraft at the Olympia Works factory in Roundhay.

6. Olympia Works

