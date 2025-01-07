Astonishing photos show how Leeds coped with one of the snowiest winters on record

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:26 GMT

These astonishing photos showcase how Leeds coped with one of the harshest and snowiest winters on record.

Leeds felt the full force of Mother Nature for two months in 1947 as daily snowfall and freezing temperatures caused untold chaos and inconvenience for residents in a city still recovering from the Second World War. It proved to be one of the worst winters on record, with the heaviest snowfalls since 1814. The extreme weather conditions were aggravated by the immediate post-war shortages of food, fuel and materials. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 photos showcase how Leeds struggled in the snow down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The depth and severity of the snowfall can be seen on Back Lane. The snow ploughs have revealed the amount of snowfall, on the right.

1. Farnley

The depth and severity of the snowfall can be seen on Back Lane. The snow ploughs have revealed the amount of snowfall, on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Otley Old Road at the junction of Tinshill Lane to the left and Farrar Lane to the right. A post office telephone van is in the centre. Cookridge water tower can be seen behind the houses on the right.

2. Tinshill

Otley Old Road at the junction of Tinshill Lane to the left and Farrar Lane to the right. A post office telephone van is in the centre. Cookridge water tower can be seen behind the houses on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Snow clearance on Gatelands Lane.

3. Shadwell

Snow clearance on Gatelands Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A snow plough at work on Coal Road in Seacroft. The old windmill on Mill Green can be seen in the background.

4. The winter of 1947

A snow plough at work on Coal Road in Seacroft. The old windmill on Mill Green can be seen in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A wintry view of Kirkstall Hill looking south east towards the junction with St. Ann's Lane and Burley Road in February 1947.

5. Kirkstall Hill

A wintry view of Kirkstall Hill looking south east towards the junction with St. Ann's Lane and Burley Road in February 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Beechwood Street after a very heavy snowfall in February 1947.

6. Stanningley

Beechwood Street after a very heavy snowfall in February 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice