Leeds felt the full force of Mother Nature for two months in 1947 as daily snowfall and freezing temperatures caused untold chaos and inconvenience for residents in a city still recovering from the Second World War. It proved to be one of the worst winters on record, with the heaviest snowfalls since 1814. The extreme weather conditions were aggravated by the immediate post-war shortages of food, fuel and materials. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Astonishing photos show how Leeds coped with one of the snowiest winters on record
