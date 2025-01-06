21 photos showcase how Leeds struggled in the snow down the decades

Friend or foe? What impact does snow have on your life in Leeds?

Heavy snow can bring chaos to commuters, disruption to public transport, cancellations, as well as enormous fun depending on your viewpoint. It also has the ability to generate a sense of community spirit. These photos showcase how your city has coped after a deluge of the white stuff down the decades.

Pedestrians struggle through a snow blizzard in Leeds city centre in February 1979.

1. Leeds in the snow

Pedestrians struggle through a snow blizzard in Leeds city centre in February 1979. | YPN Photo: YPN

This image shows the horsepower needed to clear the snow on the Leeds to Wetherby Road in January 1955

2. Leeds in the snow

This image shows the horsepower needed to clear the snow on the Leeds to Wetherby Road in January 1955 | YPN Photo: YPN

Snow brought out ice skaters who enjoyed fun on the frozen River Wharfe at Otley.

3. February 1947

Snow brought out ice skaters who enjoyed fun on the frozen River Wharfe at Otley. | jpimedia

Traffic crawls along Otley Road in Headingley after heavy snow in January 1960.

4. Leeds in the snow

Traffic crawls along Otley Road in Headingley after heavy snow in January 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

Passengers are forced to play the waiting game for a bus in Leeds after heavy snow brought widespread disruption in February 1971.

5. Leeds in the snow

Passengers are forced to play the waiting game for a bus in Leeds after heavy snow brought widespread disruption in February 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Recognise this location? Dewsbury Road in March 1969.

6. Leeds in the snow

Recognise this location? Dewsbury Road in March 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN

