VJ Day (Victory over Japan) marks the day Japan surrendered on Wednesday, August 15, 1945, which in effect ended the Second World War and with it six years of loss, sacrifice and fear. These photos showcase how Leeds came together to celebrate both in the city centre and through street parties.
VJ Day commemorated: How Leeds celebrated the end of the Second World War
The outpouring of emotion is clear to see from these fabulous photos of VJ Day celebrations in Leeds.
