VJ Day commemorated: How Leeds celebrated the end of the Second World War

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

The outpouring of emotion is clear to see from these fabulous photos of VJ Day celebrations in Leeds.

VJ Day (Victory over Japan) marks the day Japan surrendered on Wednesday, August 15, 1945, which in effect ended the Second World War and with it six years of loss, sacrifice and fear. These photos showcase how Leeds came together to celebrate both in the city centre and through street parties. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

An excited group of merry-makers celebrate VJ Day on Albion Street.

An excited group of merry-makers celebrate VJ Day on Albion Street.

Jubilant Leeds people dancing in front of Leeds Town Hall.

Jubilant Leeds people dancing in front of Leeds Town Hall.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Charles Walker stands at a podium draped with the Union Jack flag. He is reading the announcement of the Japanese surrender, bringing an end to the hostilities.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Charles Walker stands at a podium draped with the Union Jack flag. He is reading the announcement of the Japanese surrender, bringing an end to the hostilities.

A view of Leeds Civic Hall taken around 10.45pm on the evening of the VJ celebrations. People can be seen silhouetted against the white portland stone floodlit building.

A view of Leeds Civic Hall taken around 10.45pm on the evening of the VJ celebrations. People can be seen silhouetted against the white portland stone floodlit building.

A street party on Park Street in Leeds to celebrate VJ Day. The children are seated round the tables on a variety of chairs and benches, with the women serving their food.

A street party on Park Street in Leeds to celebrate VJ Day. The children are seated round the tables on a variety of chairs and benches, with the women serving their food.

This photograph was taken at 1.30am, when celebrations continued into the early hours. The group includes nurses, servicemen and children.

This photograph was taken at 1.30am, when celebrations continued into the early hours. The group includes nurses, servicemen and children.

