Leeds celebrated in style - with street parties and a victory parade - as six long years of bitter struggle came to an end. It is interesting to note that the term ‘VE Day’ existed as early as September 1944, in anticipation of the Allied victory. These photos - a mix from Leeds Library & Information Service run photographic archive Leodis and the YEP archive - showcase how your city celebrated freedom from fear. READ MORE: 15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
VE Day commemorated: How Leeds celebrated freedom from fear
“THE EUROPEAN WAR IS OVER AND THIS IS VE-DAY AND A HOLIDAY” read the front page headline.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.