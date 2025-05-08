VE Day commemorated: How Leeds celebrated freedom from fear

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 04:45 BST

“THE EUROPEAN WAR IS OVER AND THIS IS VE-DAY AND A HOLIDAY” read the front page headline.

Leeds celebrated in style - with street parties and a victory parade - as six long years of bitter struggle came to an end. It is interesting to note that the term ‘VE Day’ existed as early as September 1944, in anticipation of the Allied victory. These photos - a mix from Leeds Library & Information Service run photographic archive Leodis and the YEP archive - showcase how your city celebrated freedom from fear. READ MORE: 15 rarely-seen photos take you back to Leeds in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. VE celebrations

Group of soldiers and civilians celebrating on Briggate in May 1945. The soldiers are carrying an effigy of Adolf Hitler, a noose is being held up behind the head of the guy. The soldiers are in jovial mood, all carrying bottles of beer, the man on the right is giving a drink to the woman next to him. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. VE celebrations

Revellers let their hair down outside the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes club in Albion Street on VE Day. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. VE celebrations

Dense crowds on The Headrow and Victoria Square, in front of Leeds Town Hall. They are waiting for the Victory Parade to begin, part of the VE celebrations. Although a day of heavy rain, there are many smiling faces. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. VE celebrations

Crowds in Victoria Square, waiting for the Lord Mayor to make his announcement and speech. People appear happy and cheerful despite the heavy rain | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. VE celebrations

A quartet of soldiers in the uniform of a Scottish regiment perform a sword dance on the steps of Leeds Town Hall. | other Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. VE celebrations

The adults of Talbot View in Burley are seated around a long table set up in the street for a party in celebration of VE Day. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

