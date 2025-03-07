How a famous Leeds Real Ale music pub bounced back from the threat of demolition

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It was a pub threatened with last orders by a wrecking ball in the 1980s.

Generations of drinkers will remember how The Grove Inn on Back Row in Holbeck was earmarked for demolition in the early 1980s after the site was cited for new development.

Fast forward to spring 1991 and regulars were celebrating after the boozer won the CAMRA Pub of the Season Award and would go through to the national finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
CHEERS!: Kathleen Longbottom, joint licensee of The Grove Inn, toasts winning the CAMRA Pub of the Season Award in May 1991.CHEERS!: Kathleen Longbottom, joint licensee of The Grove Inn, toasts winning the CAMRA Pub of the Season Award in May 1991.
CHEERS!: Kathleen Longbottom, joint licensee of The Grove Inn, toasts winning the CAMRA Pub of the Season Award in May 1991. | YPN

Landlord Mike Longbottom said: “The award strengthens the future of the pub because when we win anything, more people get to know about The Grove.”

Pint-sized photos raise a glass to Leeds boozers in the 1980s

Mr Longbottom had battled unsuccessfully with the authorities who refused to put a preservation order on the building on the grounds it was not of sufficient architectural value.

He said in his fight to save the pub he was still pushing for a preservation order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Grove is a sanctuary for people. Anyone can come here and play music. The beauty of the pub is that it’s so hidden away that idiots can’t find it!”

Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice