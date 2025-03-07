Leeds and Harrogate: Hotel and restaurant waiters and waitresses you may remember

They aimed to offer service with a smile.

These photos showcase the waiters and waitresses who (probably) served you back in the day. They all proved a hit with customers at restaurants and hotels in Leeds, Harrogate and further afield around God's own county. Spotted anyone you remember?

Chef Kevin Gawthorpe is pictured handing over food to waitress of Cathy Turfey who has worked at Whitelocks for more than 30 years. Pictured in October 2005.

Chef Kevin Gawthorpe is pictured handing over food to waitress of Cathy Turfey who has worked at Whitelocks for more than 30 years. Pictured in October 2005.

This is Andrew Platt, head waiter at Rombalds Hotel and restaurant in Ilkley, was rehearing his table manners in preparation for the Young Waiter of the Year competition fin al in London. He is pictured in April 1993.

This is Andrew Platt, head waiter at Rombalds Hotel and restaurant in Ilkley, was rehearing his table manners in preparation for the Young Waiter of the Year competition fin al in London. He is pictured in April 1993.

September 1987 and pictured, from left, are Enrico Pill (Manfred's - Italian cuisine), Lionel Strub (La Grillade - French cuisine), Bruce Atkins (Hotel Metropole - English cuisine), Sajid Javed (Shabab - Indian cuisine), and in front, Wai Ying Lok (Sang Sang - Chinese cuisine)

September 1987 and pictured, from left, are Enrico Pill (Manfred's - Italian cuisine), Lionel Strub (La Grillade - French cuisine), Bruce Atkins (Hotel Metropole - English cuisine), Sajid Javed (Shabab - Indian cuisine), and in front, Wai Ying Lok (Sang Sang - Chinese cuisine)

This is waiter Mark Kirby who had shown a winning way with both the public and professionals in February 1987. He was a hit with customers at the Majestic Hotel where he had been promoted to junior head waiter before judges made him a finalist in the Young Waiter of the Year competition. He was born in Harrogate and attended the local Ashville College. He then trained at Scarborough Technical College, joined the Majestic Hotel in 1983, and then left two years later to travel around Europe. He returned five months later.

This is waiter Mark Kirby who had shown a winning way with both the public and professionals in February 1987. He was a hit with customers at the Majestic Hotel where he had been promoted to junior head waiter before judges made him a finalist in the Young Waiter of the Year competition. He was born in Harrogate and attended the local Ashville College. He then trained at Scarborough Technical College, joined the Majestic Hotel in 1983, and then left two years later to travel around Europe. He returned five months later.

The likes of Egon Ronay and Robert Carrier were casting an eye over Harrogate waiter Nicholas Jennings in a national competition in March 1986. The 22-year-old head waiter at the Majestic Hotel was bidding to become Young Waiter of the Year. He had to serve a meal to four celebrities at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. He began as a part-time waiter in his native Buxton at the age of 14 and had worked at hotels in Guernsey and the Lake District.

The likes of Egon Ronay and Robert Carrier were casting an eye over Harrogate waiter Nicholas Jennings in a national competition in March 1986. The 22-year-old head waiter at the Majestic Hotel was bidding to become Young Waiter of the Year. He had to serve a meal to four celebrities at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. He began as a part-time waiter in his native Buxton at the age of 14 and had worked at hotels in Guernsey and the Lake District.

Shopping in Leeds city centre came to a standstill in June 1986 as a group of waiters showed their racing skills. The first ever Leeds waiters' race, a curtain raiser to the Lord Mayor's Parade was started by Miss Leeds Metro '86 Julie Garnett from Commercial Street and finished under three minutes later outside the Bistro Fiori. Mark Hatton, a waiter at the Queens Hotel, was first across the finishing line.

Shopping in Leeds city centre came to a standstill in June 1986 as a group of waiters showed their racing skills. The first ever Leeds waiters' race, a curtain raiser to the Lord Mayor's Parade was started by Miss Leeds Metro '86 Julie Garnett from Commercial Street and finished under three minutes later outside the Bistro Fiori. Mark Hatton, a waiter at the Queens Hotel, was first across the finishing line.

