14 honest photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1980s

1 . Horsforth in the 1980s

Broadway, part of the Leeds Outer Ring Road, looking in the direction of Woodside. Broadway Hall is visible centrally. It was built in the early nineteenth century for a local family by the name of Blackburn. It used to be known as Bank House. Between 1930 and 1960 Broadway Hall was the venue for dances where many local people met their future partners. Pictured in January 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net