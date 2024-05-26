14 honest photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1980s

1. Horsforth in the 1980s
Broadway, part of the Leeds Outer Ring Road, looking in the direction of Woodside. Broadway Hall is visible centrally. It was built in the early nineteenth century for a local family by the name of Blackburn. It used to be known as Bank House. Between 1930 and 1960 Broadway Hall was the venue for dances where many local people met their future partners. Pictured in January 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Horsforth in the 1980s
The Eleventh Earl, formerly Stanhope Arms which stands at the junction of Broadway with Fink Hill. Pictured in December 1983. In 1970 the name was changed to The Eleventh Earl to avoid confusion with the Stanhope Hotel in Calverley Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Horsforth in the 1980s
Inside Horsforth Branch Library on Town Street in June 1985. This shows the adult lending section situated in the extension to the building opened in 1975. A display celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Girl Guide Association is seen in the foreground while the counter area is in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Horsforth in the 1980s
New Road Side in May 1980. IPictured are Marklands Solicitors, Cyril C. Thompson & Co., Estate Agent, Leeds Permanent Building Society and Gibbs, Pollard & Co. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Horsforth in the 1980s
Victoria Gardens taken from New Road Side (A65). Victoria Walk is the first junction, right. The view looks across towards Bramley. Pictured in July 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Horsforth in the 1980s
New Road Side pictured in June 1980.Pictured, far left, is Barbara Smith, Soft Furnishings at 135, then Ronald Stankler Tailoring at 137, Barry's Hair Fashions at 139, Cucina occupying 141 to 143 with sign for Morly's Oyster Bar above, and Horsforth Camera Centre at number 145. The Camera Centre is at the junction with Victoria Gardens, right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.