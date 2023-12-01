Food and fun take centre stage in these photo memories of Horsforth from a decade to remember.
The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb's pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors.
1. Horsforth
Fat Franco's restaurant on New Road Side in March 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Enjoyed this gallery?
3. Horsforth in the 1990s
Do you remember Georgies continental wine bar and brasserie on New Road Side? Photo: Peter Langford
4. Horsforth in the 1990s
Horsforth CC 1st team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley. Photo: Mike Cowling
5. Horsforth in the 1990s
The Bridge Inn pictured in March 1998. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Horsforth in the 1990s
Horsforth CC pictured in June 1998. Back row, from left, are scorer Claire Milner, Mohammed Zubair , Simon Collings , Garfield Williams , Neil Allitt , Ian Healey and Andrew Royston. Front row, from left, are John Statham , Gareth Procter , Craig Chaplin (captain) , John Ingleson and Ian Murphy. Photo: Graham Lindley