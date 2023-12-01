Leeds news you can trust since 1890
27 wonderful photos take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

Food and fun take centre stage in these photo memories of Horsforth from a decade to remember.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:46 GMT

The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb’s pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors. READ MORE: Photo gems of Horsforth during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Fat Franco's restaurant on New Road Side in March 1998.

1. Horsforth

Fat Franco's restaurant on New Road Side in March 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Enjoyed this gallery?

Share your memories of Horsforth in the 1990s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

Do you remember Georgies continental wine bar and brasserie on New Road Side?

3. Horsforth in the 1990s

Do you remember Georgies continental wine bar and brasserie on New Road Side? Photo: Peter Langford

Horsforth CC 1st team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley.

4. Horsforth in the 1990s

Horsforth CC 1st team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley. Photo: Mike Cowling

The Bridge Inn pictured in March 1998.

5. Horsforth in the 1990s

The Bridge Inn pictured in March 1998. Photo: James Hardisty

Horsforth CC pictured in June 1998. Back row, from left, are scorer Claire Milner, Mohammed Zubair , Simon Collings , Garfield Williams , Neil Allitt , Ian Healey and Andrew Royston. Front row, from left, are John Statham , Gareth Procter , Craig Chaplin (captain) , John Ingleson and Ian Murphy.

6. Horsforth in the 1990s

Horsforth CC pictured in June 1998. Back row, from left, are scorer Claire Milner, Mohammed Zubair , Simon Collings , Garfield Williams , Neil Allitt , Ian Healey and Andrew Royston. Front row, from left, are John Statham , Gareth Procter , Craig Chaplin (captain) , John Ingleson and Ian Murphy. Photo: Graham Lindley

