24 of the best photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1990s

Pubs, cafes, shops as well as local sport and trade and industry all fall under the spotlight in this wonderful collection of memories from a decade to remember. Familiar streets and local landmarks are also in focus and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 39 sparkling photos take you back to south Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia