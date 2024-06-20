24 of the best photos take you back to Holbeck in the 1990s

Pubs, cafes, shops as well as local sport and trade and industry all fall under the spotlight in this wonderful collection of memories from a decade to remember. Familiar streets and local landmarks are also in focus and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 39 sparkling photos take you back to south Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Holbeck in the 1990s
View looking down Back Row to the junction with Stone Row in October 1999. The Grove Inn pub can be seen on the corner. Cars are parked in Stone Row. Back Row runs between Front Street and Victoria Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck in the 1990s
Colenso Mount showing St. Edward's Church Hall in July 1990. A listed building built in about 1904, it was originally St. Edward's Church School, and later became a community centre after the demolition of the church, but is unoccupied at the time of the photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1990s
A view looking from Bridge End onto Meadow Lane in October 1999. The Old Red Lion public house can be seen on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1990s
Did you enjoy a drink and a bite to eat here back in the day? David Street cafe pictured in November 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Holbeck in the 1990s
View looking south-east at the railway viaduct crossing Domestic Street, showing one rectangular archway and four round ones. An advertising hoarding in the middle displays a cigarette advertisement. Houses on Domestic Street and Ingram Gardens can be seen through the arches. Pictured in February 1991. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Holbeck in the 1990s
The Tower works pictured in November 1999. Built for Harding and son makers of pins, cards and combs for the textile industry. Shows the Itatiante Towers. The larger one is known as the Giotto Tower and is modelled on Giotto's campanile of 1334 at the Duomo in Florence. It was built 1899 functioning as an extract ventilation shaft. The smaller tower was built in 1864 and is modelled on a 12th century campanile of the Palazzo del Comune in Verona | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
